NISO Blames Gas Constraint for Nationwide Drop in Power Supply

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) yesterday revealed that the nationwide drop in electricity supply currently being experienced by Nigerians is due to the shortage of gas to power facilities.

In a statement in Abuja last night, the management of NISO explained that since the reported vandalism of a gas pipeline in the Niger Delta, several thermal power stations have recorded low output, which resulted in reduced available generation capacity on the national grid.

A section of the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS), a major gas transport line in the Niger Delta, had been reported to have exploded on December 10, 2025 near the Tebijor, Okpele, and Ikpopo communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom of Delta State.

The incident was confirmed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), though the exact cause of the explosion remains unknown pending a detailed investigation by the authorities.

“The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) wishes to inform the general public and sector stakeholders that electricity generation on the national grid has dropped due to gas supply constraints arising from the reported incident of gas pipeline vandalism within the upstream gas supply network. The incident affected gas availability to a number of power generation facilities.

“Consequently, several gas-fired power stations recorded low output, which resulted in reduced available generation capacity on the national grid,” the organisation stated.

In response to the development, NISO said it promptly activated established contingency measures to maintain system stability and reliability, including increased dispatch from available hydroelectric power stations, continuous generation re-dispatch, voltage control interventions, and other necessary operational actions to balance electricity supply with system demand.

“We are closely monitoring grid conditions, including system frequency and voltage profiles, while working with relevant stakeholders to mitigate the impact of the gas supply constraints.

“The situation highlights the importance of coordinated efforts to address gas supply disruptions, particularly as we approach the festive season, which is traditionally sensitive for grid operations,” NISO added.

NISO assured the public of its commitment to proactive grid management and the application of appropriate operational standards to ensure a secure, stable, and reliable electricity supply nationwide.