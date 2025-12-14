Global Body Honours Ezekwesili with Anti-corruption Excellence Award

Wale Igbintade

A former Nigerian Minister of Education and prominent anti-corruption advocate, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has been honoured as a joint winner of the International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award 2025 in the Lifetime/Outstanding Achievement category.

The award ceremony took place on December 14, 2025.



According to the organisers, Ezekwesili emerged successful following a rigorous and independent evaluation conducted by the Assessment Advisory Board and the High-Level Award Committee.

Her selection, they said, was in recognition of her enduring commitment to integrity, accountability, and the global fight against corruption.



The notification was conveyed by the Secretariat of the International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award on behalf of the Chairman of the High-Level Award Committee, Dr. Ali Bin Fetais Al Marri, who is also the United Nations Special Advocate for the Prevention of Corruption.

Ezekwesili, a former Vice President of the World Bank for Africa and co-founder of the global anti-corruption organisation Transparency International, is widely recognised for her advocacy on good governance, public accountability, and institutional reform in Nigeria and internationally.