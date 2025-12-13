Globacom Unveils Four Never-Before-Seen Movies Exclusively on Glo TV

Globacom, Nigeria’s leading digital solutions provider, has announced the release of four never-before-seen movies on its premium entertainment platform, Glo TV absolutely FREE for all subscribers.

This major content rollout reinforces the brand’s unwavering commitment to enriching the digital viewing experience for millions of Nigerians.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday, Globacom revealed that the newly unveiled titles feature some of Africa’s most celebrated actors and storytellers, delivering a vibrant blend of comedy, romance, drama, cultural richness, and emotional depth. The movies include Johnny Just Come (JJC), Eko Vibes, Bound, and Shifting Desire.

“Each of these movies has been carefully selected to showcase diverse African narratives while delivering world-class entertainment unavailable in cinemas, on YouTube, or on any other VoD platform. Viewers do not need to purchase any subscription or pay any fee, access is completely FREE,” the company stated.

Leading the lineup is Shifting Desire, starring Lilian Afegbai and veteran actor Majid Michel, a gripping romantic drama exploring marriage, intimacy, betrayal, healing, and the transformative journey of a couple undergoing therapy to rebuild trust. Shifting Desire premiered on Glo TV on December 2 and is currently streaming for FREE.

Johnny Just Come (JJC), featuring legendary actress Patience Ozokwor and the charismatic Nancy Isime, is a hilarious cultural crossover comedy that follows an American man navigating love and marriage within an African household. The film captures themes of identity, family, culture, and coexistence.

The third title, Bound, starring Rita Dominic and Enyinna Nwigwe, is an emotional family drama centered on a career woman grappling with deeply buried personal secrets and the ripple effects on her relationship. The film delivers powerful performances from some of Nollywood’s finest talents.

Rounding off the lineup is Eko Vibes, featuring Broda Shaggi, Josh2Funny, and Nkechi Blessing. The movie captures the pulse and hustle of Lagos youth culture, showcasing ambition, humour, and the energetic spirit of young Lagosians striving to rise to the top.

Globacom emphasized that these releases reflect its dedication to delivering original, high-quality African content. “With these never-before-seen titles, Glo TV is redefining digital entertainment in Nigeria by offering fresh, premium movies unavailable anywhere else. We remain committed to expanding our catalogue with culturally rich stories that celebrate African creativity at its finest,” the company noted.

While Shifting Desire is already streaming, the other titles will premiere FREE during the Yuletide season on the Glo TV app, available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

With the Glo TV app, subscribers can enjoy seamless access to movies, series, live TV, and exclusive premium content anytime, anywhere.

Globacom encourages all customers to download the Glo TV app today to enjoy these exciting new movie premieres.