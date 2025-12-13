Fubara Formalises APC Membership

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has formally received his All Progressives Congress (APC) membership card from the state Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha.

Receiving the membership card, at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Fubara vowed to ensure that President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid is smooth and unencumbered in the state.

The governor said he had every reason to support President Tinubu, noting that the President’s sacrifices were instrumental to the survival of his administration.

He explained that joining the APC was his way of openly identifying with Tinubu and reciprocating the President’s support.

He said, “We can’t be doing our own here and be on a different course from the federal government, the ruling party. There is every reason to support Mr. President. If not for anything else, I know the sacrifices he has made to ensure we still stand as a government.

“So, I took this decision as a returned favour, clearing the path to ensure that his re-election in 2027 will be easy and smooth in this state. Now that we are all in one party, the job will be easier as we continue what we promised Mr. President.”

The governor thanked the APC chairman in the state, Okocha for taking up what he described as a “spiritual assignment,” saying his decision was driven by the desire for the safety, protection, progress, and development of Rivers State.

He asked Okocha to convey his appreciation to the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and pledged to keep the party dominant in the state.

“Take my message to him that we will do everything to keep APC as the main and active progressive party in Rivers State. From this minute, it becomes my responsibility to ensure that the party is properly taken care of. Every need of the Exco and the party in this state is now my responsibility.”

Fubara urged his supporters to intensify their efforts in promoting President Tinubu’s achievements ahead of the 2027 election.

In his remarks, Okocha congratulated the governor on joining the APC, saying he had been directed by the National Chairman to present the membership card ahead of Fubara’s formal reception into the party by the National Working Committee (NWC).

He praised the governor’s reasons for joining the APC and assured him of the party’s full support.

“As your servant here and chairman of the party in the state, we welcome you wholeheartedly and will be at your beck and call,” Okocha said.

He added that Governor Fubara’s defection had reopened familiar political bonds in Rivers State and expressed delight that stakeholders were uniting under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.