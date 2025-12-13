Experts, Diplomats Back FG’s Deployment of Troops to Benin to Restore Order

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Security experts, scholars, and diplomats have rallied in support of the federal government’s deployment of troops to Benin, insisting the intervention was both necessary and timely to restore constitutional order and prevent further instability in the neighbouring country.

They argue that the action reflects Nigeria’s long-standing commitment to regional security and its responsibility to safeguard democratic governance across West Africa.

Earlier in the week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, authorised the deployment to help Benin’s authorities foil an attempted coup that threatened to unseat the country’s democratic government.

The decision immediately ignited intense debate among policy analysts, diplomats, scholars, and security practitioners—while many applauded the move, others criticised it as a costly distraction from Nigeria’s domestic challenges.

Critics of the administration argue that Nigeria is already grappling with significant internal security and economic pressures and should therefore avoid committing scarce resources to foreign crises that offer no immediate benefits.

However, supporters counter that Nigeria cannot afford to overlook developments that may trigger a domino effect of military takeovers within the sub-region.

One of those defenders, is a security expert with deep experience in protocol and intelligence retired Ambassador Simon Ejike Eze, who described the intervention as “timely and justified,” noting the cultural and demographic ties between both countries.

“Do not forget that there are Yorubas in Benin, so President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did exactly what was expected of him by helping to quell the coup,” he said.

He warned that if the growing trend of revolts against constitutional authority is left unchecked, it could sweep across the entire West African region.

According to him, the stability of neighbouring countries directly affects Nigeria’s security, economic interests, and the safety of its citizens abroad, especially given the large Nigerian communities across Benin, Togo, Ivory Coast, and Ghana.

While acknowledging that the leadership of President Patrice Talon in Benin may not be flawless, Eze insisted that preserving democracy—even with its imperfections—is far preferable to witnessing a resurgence of military rule.

He added that the strong trade links and extensive cross-border interactions between Nigeria and Benin make the restoration of constitutional order all the more essential.

Echoing Eze’s position, retired Professor of Political Science and Research Professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos, Femi Otubanjo, emphasised the urgent need to prevent the domino effect of military coups across West Africa.

According to him, “Already, we have four military regimes in the region, out of 15 countries in West Africa: Guinea-Bissau and the three AES countries—Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. If the coup in Benin had succeeded, it would have encouraged other young military officers to believe they could attempt the same next door. It was this same reasoning—to prevent a domino effect of coups in West Africa—that led the Nigerian government to intervene. The Americans adopted similar logic during the Vietnam War to stop the spread of communism.”

He further warned that allowing the coup to succeed would have posed a grave threat to regional stability.

“We would be living each day under the likelihood of another coup occurring—perhaps in Ivory Coast, Guinea, or Ghana—and sooner or later the entire region would descend into chaos. We do not need military regimes at this time, nor governments that make promises they cannot keep; we have witnessed such failures before.”

Responding to critics who questioned the government’s swift intervention in Benin, the international relations scholar argued that such objections lack depth.

“Those who claim Nigeria should not intervene in another country’s crisis because we have not solved our own problems are, in my view, driven by ‘stomach infrastructure’. America has also not solved all its problems—there is serious homelessness and poverty in the United States—yet it continues to invest billions of dollars abroad, asserting its influence and addressing what it considers threats to its national interests.”

Similarly, a political scientist and international relations scholar at Benue State University, Professor Pine Atah, applauded President Tinubu’s swift action, describing it as a commendable effort to protect democratic governance in West Africa.

However, he expressed concern about the legality of the deployment, emphasising the need for strict adherence to constitutional procedures.

“The starting point of the conversation should be whether Nigeria was invited to intervene,” he said. While the federal government insists the request came from Beninese authorities, some observers claim France approached Abuja first.

Professor Atah argued that if the deployment followed an official request from Benin, then the intervention aligns with Pan-African principles of mutual assistance.

“When a neighbour’s house is on fire and he seeks your help, it is only natural to respond,” he said.

His concern, however, lies in the sequence of actions: troop deployment reportedly occurred before the President sought National Assembly approval.

If the operation had been conducted under ECOWAS authority, he noted, it would have raised fewer legal questions. Without such backing, Nigeria risks accusations of unilateral interventionism.

Meanwhile, former spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ogbole Amedu Ode, described the deployment as a clear reinforcement of Nigeria’s democratic credentials, particularly among states that view Western-style democracy as the key to human development.

Yet he cautioned that where democracy has not delivered tangible dividends, such military engagement may be perceived by the public as reactionary rather than strategic.

On concerns that the deployment might create hostility from unidentified actors in the international arena, especially given Nigeria’s historical non-aligned posture, Ode said this risk was almost certain.

In an evolving multipolar world, he noted, those who support unconstitutional changes of government are likely to interpret Nigeria’s action as antagonistic.

Nevertheless, he insisted that the intervention ultimately serves the enlightened interests of the Tinubu administration and the Nigerian state.

Reflecting on the role of regional institutions, Ambassador Ode stressed that both ECOWAS and the African Union need to reassess their internal mechanisms, including their peer-review processes and foundational philosophies, if they are to remain effective in deterring military incursions into democratic spaces.

Earlier, the Nigerian military reaffirmed its commitment to supporting regional initiatives aimed at countering violent extremism, securing shared borders, and strengthening democratic governance across West Africa.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony for newly promoted Major Generals, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, emphasised the interconnected nature of peace and stability across the sub-region, noting that the security of individual states carries significant implications for collective regional safety.

Shaibu described the Nigerian Army as the guardian of national stability and constitutional order, stressing that loyalty to the President, the Constitution, and the Nigerian people must remain paramount.

“Our allegiance must never waver. As senior officers, you inherit a proud legacy. Your conduct must reflect the values and expectations of your new status. Nigeria also carries a vital responsibility in sustaining the stability of the West African sub-region,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Defence, retired General Christopher Musa, reaffirmed Nigeria’s pivotal role in safeguarding the security architecture of West Africa.

“We must continue to support regional efforts to counter violent extremism, secure our shared borders, and uphold democratic governance, as the stability of one nation contributes to the stability of the entire sub-region,” he stated.

Overall, while the deployment continues to generate debate, its supporters argue that Nigeria cannot stand aloof when democratic order in the sub-region is threatened—especially when instability in neighbouring states so directly influences its own security and prosperity.