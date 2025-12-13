DEALS Club Celebrates Growth, Honours Members

Sunday Ehigiator

DEALS Sports Club has celebrated three decades of growth at its End-of-Year Awards Gala and Inauguration Night held in Festac, Lagos.

It also supported education in its host community and honoured distinguished members.

The club’s President, Mr. Austin Egbemhonkhaye, described the occasion as a celebration of growth, unity and service to the community.

According to Egbemhonkhaye, the club which marked 30 years of existence evolved from a small boyhood football group into a structured association committed to positive impact.

“As a club, we have grown. We are 30 years in existence, and it was a boyhood club which turned into what you are seeing today,” he said.

According to him, “the event combined several milestones, including the induction of new members, presentation of end-of-year awards and the club’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. As part of the celebrations, DEALS Sports Club carried out an educational endowment programme at Festac Senior Grammar School.

“We actually endowed nine subjects for students of Festac Senior Grammar School. We selected the best graduating students in different subjects,” he explained.

Egbemhonkhaye disclosed that the overall best graduating student received a cash award of N20,000 alongside a plaque, while other awardees received N10,000 each with plaques. He added that the endowment programme is an annual initiative drawn from schools within the club’s host community.

The event also featured the presentation of plaques to distinguished members of the club in recognition of their contributions and commitment.

Awards were presented for business impact within the club, outstanding support from diaspora members, and exceptional service by past leaders.

“We also recognised a distinguished island member who never fails to come to Festac for club events. These recognitions are meant to encourage others to distinguish themselves within the organisation,” he noted.

Speaking further on the club’s values, Egbemhonkhaye said DEALS Sports Club operates under the motto ‘Unity in Strength’, reflecting its origins and guiding principles.

“We are a group of young people who came together almost 30 years ago. Football was the binding force then, but we have grown beyond football. Now, we are focused on doing good in our community and within the club,” he said.

Egbemhonkhaye promised a more active and impactful year ahead, urging the public to watch out for new initiatives.

“Next year, look out for us. This club will be going up and up. We are coming out with fantastic packages,” he added.

