Oshiomhole, Ndume Clash over Omokri

A routine screening of ambassadorial nominees turned chaotic yesterday when a dramatic confrontation between Senators Adams Oshiomhole and Ali Ndume disrupted proceedings of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for nearly 20 minutes, forcing the chairman to repeatedly call the lawmakers to order.

The tension erupted just as the committee, chaired by former Niger State governor, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, began interviewing a second batch of nominees, made up of four career diplomats and a non-career nominee, author and public affairs commentator, Mr. Reno Omokri.

No sooner had the nominees introduced themselves than three senators — Ali Ndume (Borno South), Ned Nwoko (Delta North) and Mohammed Onawo (Nasarawa South)—signalled their interest to speak.

The chairman yielded the floor to Ndume, unaware that the move would ignite one of the most heated exchanges witnessed in a Senate screening this legislative session.

Ndume, speaking with his characteristic firmness, moved that all five nominees, four career diplomats and Omokri, be asked to “take a bow and go.”

The former Senate Leader argued that Omokri was a man he had personally known and respected for 25 years.

However, before the motion could be seconded, Senator Abdul Ningi was recognised to speak about a nominee from his state, followed by Senator Onawo, who attempted to amend Ndume’s motion.

Ndume objected immediately, insisting that his motion must be either seconded or discarded before further contributions could be entertained.

At that delicate moment, the chairman recognised Senator Adams Oshiomhole. It was a spark that set off a dramatic confrontation.

Ndume protested sharply, declaring that Oshiomhole could not speak “until the motion on the ground is seconded.”

Oshiomhole, visibly irritated, refused, stating that he had the chairman’s authority to speak and accusing Ndume of attempting to silence him. Voices rose instantly across the room.

“You cannot speak,” Ndume shouted.

“You have no power to shut me down!” Oshiomhole fired back.

What began as a procedural disagreement quickly escalated into a full-blown shouting match, startling journalists, nominees, and Senate staff.

The room fell into a tense silence broken only by the escalating exchange between the two senior lawmakers.

The chairman’s repeated calls for decorum were drowned out as both men talked over each other.

Oshiomhole, refusing to yield, declared loudly that he “cannot be intimidated by people who go here and there.” He was obviously referring to the rejection of the ambassadorial nominees list by Ndume in his recent press statement.

Oshiomhole’s bombshell drew murmurs from the room, as the former Edo governor and labour leader insisted he had every right to make his submission, since the chairman had recognised him.

Ndume countered immediately, emphasising that parliamentary procedure must be respected: “There is a motion on ground. If it is not seconded, it is dead!”

Oshiomhole responded curtly: “If it is dead, then allow me to continue.”

The session grew rowdy, with several senators attempting to interject. The chairman struggled to restore calm, at one point halting the proceedings entirely as tensions remained high.

When some semblance of order returned, Oshiomhole resumed his remarks, this time focusing on Omokri.

He described the nominee as a pragmatic Nigerian, who had demonstrated the capacity to reassess his political positions in the interest of national unity.

“This young man has shown that where he sees compelling evidence, he will not be ashamed to say he was wrong in his assumptions,” Oshiomhole stated.

He went further to praise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for considering individuals who previously criticised him, saying it reflected a “large heart” and an understanding that leadership required inclusivity rather than political vendetta.

But Ndume again interrupted, insisting that the committee could not proceed until the motion he moved was properly handled.

The room descended once more into overlapping voices until Senator Onowakpo Thomas finally rose to second the motion, allowing the screening to continue.

Ultimately, all five nominees, including Omokri, were asked to take a bow and go, consistent with the committee’s treatment of former public office holders and individuals with legislative service or related credentials.

More nominees were cleared after the session, including former governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Victor Okezie; former Lagos deputy governor Olufemi Pedro; Senator Grace Bent; Senator Nora Ladi Daduut; former Defence Minister Abdulrahman Dambazau; former INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu; Chief Femi Fani-Kayode; Prof. Isaac Adewole; former Rivers administrator, Ibas Ibokette; and Fatima Florence Ajimobi, widow of former Oyo governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Chairman Bello later clarified that those asked to take a bow and go fell within categories traditionally granted that privilege by the Senate.

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, reinforced this, stressing that the bow-and-go gesture did not equate to automatic confirmation until approved by the full Senate.

ADC: We’re Not surprised, But Disappointed

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has lashed out at the Senate over what it termed the trivialisation of the ambassadorial screening process.

This followed the decision of the Red Chamber to allow several high-profile nominees, including Femi Fani-Kayode, Reno Omokri and Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to simply ‘take a bow and go’ during yesterday’s session.

The party’s spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, stated that the Senate’s handling of the exercise undermined the seriousness expected when selecting individuals who would represent Nigeria internationally.

“We are not surprised, but we are disappointed that a process as serious as screening those who will represent Nigeria abroad has been reduced to something so trivial,” Abdullahi said.

According to him, the Senate’s approach suggested a preference for political convenience over national credibility, warning that some of the nominees might not scale through if subjected to stricter diplomatic scrutiny in other countries.

“If posted to serious countries, many of these people would be rejected,” he added.