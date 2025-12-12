Nigerian Army Graduates 60 Battle-ready Soldiers to Bolster North West Operation

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto



The Nigerian Army’s 8 Division and Sector 2 Joint Task Force (JTF) North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY) marked the graduation of 60 soldiers from its Fourth Quarter Basic Battle Course, reinforcing the formation’s operational strength in the volatile northwest.

The nine week intensive programme, designed to instil “warrior ethos” and sharpen combat effectiveness, culminated in a live fire demonstration witnessed by formation commanders, staff officers and invited guests.

The graduating soldiers, drawn from various units within the division, displayed newly acquired tactics, weapon handling and team coordination skills that were expected to enhance field operations against banditry and insurgency in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

Addressing the graduates, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 JTF NW OPFY, Major General Ibikunle Ademola Ajose, praised the progress made by the Division Training School.

“We are proud of the significant improvements in infrastructure and training which are producing tangible results in the field,” the GOC said.

He urged the fresh soldiers to “apply their new skills and act as mentors to their colleagues,” adding: “Share your knowledge especially in weapon and live arms drills and let your discipline be an example to others.”

The Acting Division Training Officer, Lieutenant Colonel David Ezebuche, explained that the course went beyond tactics.

“The nine week intensive training was designed not just to teach tactics but to forge a mindset that instils the ‘warrior ethos’ in the soldiers, which includes personal courage, self discipline, confidence and an unbreakable bond of team spirit,” he said.

Outstanding graduates were recognised for their performance.

Lance Corporal Abubakar Rabiu was assessed as the best graduating student, Sapper Popoola Ayomide received second place, and Private Edore Ogbenefejiro took third.

Certificates were presented amid a parade and group photographs, underscoring the ceremony’s ceremonial significance.

In a statement released during the event, the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel OLANIYI OSOBA, highlighted the broader implications of the graduation.