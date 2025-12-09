Stanbic IBTC Empowers over 800 Nigerian Youths with Digital Skill

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has empowered over 800 Nigerian youths with advanced digital skills via its Digital Skills Empowerment Programme (DiSEP) and inducted 250 candidates for DiSEP 5.0 cohort.

Stanbic IBTC disclosed this last week during the formal certificate presentation ceremony for participants of the DiSEP) 4.0 and the induction of DiSEP 5.0 cohort.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Mr. Chuma Nwokocha, reaffirmed the organisation’s long-term commitment to youth development and digital inclusion, stating that “at Stanbic IBTC, we believe that empowering the next generation with relevant skills is fundamental to Nigeria’s growth.

“DiSEP is more than a training programme; it is a movement that creates sustainable careers and drives innovation. We are proud of every graduate and excited to welcome the DiSEP 5.0 participants into this life-changing journey.”

Nwokocha, who presented certificates to the DiSEP 4.0 graduates, commended their dedication and emphasised the impact the programme would have on their professional development and career opportunities.

During the event, the Country Head, People & Culture, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Ms. Ezinne Chidi Anosike, announced the establishment of the DiSEP Alumni Network, a structured platform designed to foster continuous engagement, mentorship, and career support for all current and former participants of the programme.