Musawa Commends Runsewe’s Contributions to Tourism Sector’s Growth

Charles Ajunwa

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has acknowledged the contributions of the immediate past Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Olusegun Runsewe, to the growth and development to Nigeria’s cultural tourism landscape.

Musawa, who gave the acknowledgement at the Nigeria Tourism Investment Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE) 2025 held in Abuja, described Runsewe’s impact as “indelible,” and appreciated his recommendations, assuring the audience that his insights would be explored as part of an urgent effort to analyse the sector’s strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities for sustainable transformation.

The event, organised by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), was Runsewe’s first major tourism appearance in the Federal Capital Territory since his removal from office on January 12, 2024, during a restructuring of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy.

It was the first time both personalities would meet in the same event and share a stage nearly a year after Runsewe’s exit.

Runsewe delivered an insightful assessment of global cultural tourism trends, complete with data and analysis reminiscent of his days at the helm of the NCAC and Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) now Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA).

Addressing government officials and the Minister directly, he called for a strategic reassessment of the sector, recommending a SWOT analysis framework to reposition Nigeria as a competitive global tourism force.

Former NCAC boss lamented Nigeria’s absence from the list of Africa’s top 10 performers in the latest global tourism report, which recorded over 1.1 billion international arrivals between January and September 2025.

He noted that nations such as The Gambia, South Africa, Kenya, and several North African countries powered the continent’s growth.

FTAN bestowed its Tourism Icon Awards on Katsina State Governor, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda and Musawa for their invaluable commitment to pushing the frontiers of Nigerian tourism.

Radda, represented by the Director General of the Katsina State History and Culture Bureau, Dr. Kabir Ali Masanawa, was honoured under the category of Tourism Icon as the Best Tourism Governor for the Year 2025.

Musawa, represented by the Director General of the NTDA, Olayiwola Awakan, was bestowed with the Tourism Icon Award for her contributions to tourism and doggedness in staying the course in the face of obvious challenges.

Others on the honour roll included Eko Hotel and Suites – Pioneer in Hospitality Innovation; Lolo Ngozi Ngoka- Award of Excellence for Tourism Policy Drive; Mr. Edosa Eghobamien – Hospitality Innovation Award; TVC News – Tourism Promotion Award; and Mohammed Jammal – Excellence in Recreation and Leisure Award.