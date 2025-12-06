Franklin Nechi: Mobility is the New Wealth

As 2026 approaches, the Chairman, Optiva Capital Partners Limited, Franklin Nechi, argues that true prosperity now depends on global access. For Africans, he says, mobility is the new wealth shaping security and opportunity, writes Sunday Ehigiator

As 2025 gradually winds down and a new year beckons, Optiva Capital Partners, Africa’s leading investment immigration and wealth retention firm, is calling on entrepreneurs, professionals, and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) across Nigeria and the continent to plan intentionally for global access, wealth diversification, and family security in 2026 and beyond.

In an increasingly uncertain world – defined by shifting economies, geopolitical instability, and tightening immigration rules – the message from Optiva Capital Partners is clear: the time to act is now.

Speaking on the company’s outlook for 2026, at an interactive session with journalists, Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Franklin Nechi, emphasised that true financial freedom in the modern world goes beyond local investments.

“Mobility is the new wealth,” he said. “For entrepreneurs and families, access to markets, education, healthcare, and security is the real measure of success. The coming year presents an opportunity for Africans to reposition globally, and Optiva is here to guide that journey with trusted, structured solutions.”

Optiva Capital Partners advises individuals and families to embrace global access planning – a long-term wealth and lifestyle strategy that integrates investment immigration, offshore asset diversification, and international education and healthcare options.

Secure Global Access Through Investment Immigration

For entrepreneurs and professionals, obtaining second citizenship or permanent residency through investment is no longer a luxury – it’s a strategic decision. Optiva Capital Partners continues to lead in helping clients access reputable programs across Europe, the Caribbean, North America, and the Middle East – granting visa-free travel to over 140 countries, business mobility, and the ability to relocate or expand globally.

This means clients can attend global business meetings and trade fairs without visa delays; access international banking and investment platforms seamlessly; give their children and families a secure alternative home in times of crisis.

Diversify Wealth Across Currencies and Jurisdictions

Optiva emphasises the need for wealth diversification in an era of volatile local currencies and fluctuating markets. Through its global partnerships, Optiva provides access to real estate investments, structured funds, and asset-backed opportunities in stable economies like the UAE, Portugal, Greece, the UK, USA and the Caribbean.

“In 2026, investors must think beyond borders,” noted Franklin Nechi.

“Our role is to help clients preserve and grow wealth across multiple jurisdictions – so that their money works for them, even when they sleep.”

Prioritise Education and Healthcare Access

Education and health remain two of the most powerful drivers of generational security. Optiva advises families to leverage second citizenship to gain access to world-class education for their children at domestic tuition rates in top universities; quality healthcare systems that offer affordable, timely, and life-saving services.

Families who have followed Optiva’s structured advisory have successfully relocated, enrolled children in Ivy League and top European universities, and gained access to superior healthcare networks.

Build Legacy and Continuity

A second passport is not just a symbol of freedom; it is a family asset that can be passed down to future generations. It guarantees stability, inheritance, and inter-generational wealth transfer.

Optiva Capital Partners’ holistic solutions integrate investment immigration, wealth retention, insurance, and legacy planning – ensuring clients build and preserve a legacy that endures beyond them.

As part of its broader mission, Optiva Capital Partners has expanded beyond investment immigration into holistic wealth retention services. The firm offers an integrated suite of financial solutions that help clients protect, grow, and optimize their assets across jurisdictions.

Nechi explains that the firm’s philosophy is rooted in four pillars – protection, growth, optimization, and enhancement. “Protecting wealth means safeguarding it against currency fluctuations and market instability. Growth ensures that your money continues to earn returns through diversified investments.

Optimisation means putting your money to work efficiently, so it keeps generating value even when you retire, while enhancement ensures that clients’ investments are diversified and well distributed across asset classes, currencies, and jurisdictions.”

For African investors, Optiva’s message is clear: diversify. “Do not keep all your wealth in one market or currency,” Nechi advises.

“If your expenses are in foreign currencies – tuition, healthcare, travel – then part of your income should also be earned in those currencies. That’s how you build long-term financial resilience.”

Expanding Horizons

Optiva’s expansion into Dubai real estate investment marks a bold new chapter. Dubai, Nechi explains, has emerged as a magnet for African investors seeking stable, asset-backed opportunities with strong yields and capital appreciation.

“Many of our clients wanted not just citizenship or residency, but tangible investments in credible markets,” he explains. “Real estate in Dubai offers that – and we’ve aligned with top developers to give clients access to the very best.”

For Optiva, this is more than diversification – it’s part of a larger vision to help Africans build wealth and identity beyond borders.

“We’re moving from the migration of people to diversification of prosperity,” Nechi summarizes.

As global trends evolve, so too are the motivations behind second citizenship. What used to be a “Plan B” for travel has now become a strategic plan for health, education, wealth, and security.

“Africans are no longer seeking escape; they’re seeking expansion,” Nechi observes. “The demand is accelerating, and Optiva will remain at the forefront of this transformation.”

He envisions a future where Africa becomes a net participant in global capital and citizenship – not merely a beneficiary.

“We want every African family with ambition to find a trusted partner in Optiva – for citizenship, for investment, for legacy creation,” he concludes. “We are helping Africans own a stake in the global future.”

Africa’s global economic narrative is being rewritten. Firms like Optiva Capital Partners are leading the charge, transforming dependency into participation, limitation into boundless opportunity, and uncertainty into unparalleled potential. Join the movement shaping Africa’s future.

In a world where mobility is power and access is wealth, Optiva Capital Partners stands as a testament to what visionary leadership can achieve – a company not just connecting Africans to the world, but helping them claim their rightful place within it.

2026 Outlook

As the world becomes more interconnected, African investors are realising that success is no longer confined to borders.

Optiva Capital Partners believes that the next decade will belong to those who plan globally, diversify intelligently, and embrace international opportunities for growth. “2026 is not a year to be reactive – it’s a year to be strategic,” concluded Nechi. “The families and entrepreneurs who act now will own tomorrow.”

Optiva Capital Partners is Africa’s foremost investment immigration and wealth retention firm, with a presence across major Nigerian cities and partnerships with licensed international institutions and governments.

The company provides bespoke solutions in investment immigration, global real estate, wealth retention, and insurance, helping clients protect, grow, and optimise their wealth – while granting them access to a borderless world of opportunities.