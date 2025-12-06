AFRIMA, British High Commission Partner to Promote Culture, Creative Exchange

Charles Ajunwa

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and the British High Commission in Nigeria have entered into a cultural partnership aimed at boosting creative exchange, strengthening cultural ties, and opening more international doors for African music as the 9th AFRIMA Awards is set to hold from January 7-11, 2026.

The collaboration, formalised through a newly signed Cultural Cooperation Agreement, also affirms that the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos would co-host the Welcome Soirée for the Nominees and Guests in Lagos, the official opening event of the 9th AFRIMA Awards Week.

A statement explained that the exclusive gathering would take place on January 7, 2026, and in attendance would be AU officials, AFRIMA delegates, jury members, international guests, nominees, creatives, and media professionals for an evening of networking and cultural connection.

Unarguably, Africa’s global music awards, the 9th AFRIMA is organised by the International Executive Committee of AFRIMA in partnership with the African Union Commission and the Lagos State government as the Official Host City.

Speaking of the partnership, AFRIMA’s Chief Experience Officer (CXO), Adenrele Niyi, described the collaboration as a strategic move to deepen cultural diplomacy through music.

“This partnership reflects AFRIMA’s mission to position African music as a global force,” she said. “Beyond the awards, we are committed to building spaces where creativity meets opportunity and where African talent can confidently engage the world. Working with the British High Commission expands our platform for industry innovation, collaboration, and meaningful cultural exchange.”

Niyi added that this edition of AFRIMA will place strong emphasis on strengthening global creative-industry relationships.

“Partnerships like this show just how relevant African music has become on the world stage. We’re honoured to collaborate with such an important institution, and we believe the impact will go far beyond 2025.”

The agreement, signed by Gill Lever, Chargé d’Affaires, British High Commission Nigeria, aligns with the UK’s ongoing support for Nigeria’s creative industries through enhanced cultural exchange and innovation.

She said: “The UK is delighted to partner with AFRIMA to celebrate the extraordinary creativity and talent of Africa’s music industry. This collaboration reflects our commitment to strengthening cultural ties between the UK and Nigeria, and across the African continent.

“Our Jollof and Tea campaign has shown us the power of bringing people together through culture, and we’re excited to build on that spirit. We look forward to a week of celebration that showcases the very best of African music and opens new doors for creative exchange and collaboration.”

Across the five-day celebration, the 9th AFRIMA will deliver a lineup of key events including the Diamond Showcase (Jan 7–8), the Africa Music Business Summit (Jan 8), Host City Tour and CSR Visit, the Music Village Concert (Jan 9), the Nominees & Industry Party (Jan 10), and the Red Carpet and Grand Awards Night (Jan 11). The awards ceremony will be broadcast live to more than 84 countries, ensuring the excitement reaches audiences around the world.