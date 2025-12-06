2Baba: Is Love A Crime?

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Music icon Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face or 2Baba, and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, are currently trending on social media. The situation has left many wondering, especially coming barely months after the ‘If Love is a Crime’ crooner wedded Natasha in a private traditional ceremony in July.

Events around the singer’s marriage of late have left not a few to conclude there’s a storm in the union, perceived to be toxic. His family, friends, fans, and colleagues are worried, fear that his life, career might be in danger. On social media some users have made it lighter as content, others in the interest of the legend have called for him to be saved.

While 2Baba, in his posts, has continued to claim he is fine, his body language says otherwise about the relationship. It followed the musician’s highly publicised separation from his estranged wife and actress, Annie Macaulay, in January this year. Since then, it’s been 2Baba this, 2Face that, with his new wife, Natasha, at the heart of the controversy.

Interestingly, Annie, in a show of love, has added “Idibia” back to her Instagram page, leaving observers with the impression that all is not yet lost between the African Queen and the love of his life, 2Baba. Not done, she continues to update her Instagram Stories with cryptic messages that many users interpreted as reactions to the controversy.

The unfolding happenstance between 2Baba and Natasha went viral this week, after they were captured in a heated exchange during an Instagram live session, heating up the internet. A purported video clip showing an alleged altercation with Natasha that ended with him being led away by policemen in the United Kingdom.

The viral footage, which showed the officers speaking with the Afrobeats legend outside what appears to be a retail store with his hands cuffed behind his back, coincided with 2Baba’s scheduled show billed on October 2, 2025, which left fans disappointed after failing to perform at a scheduled show.

The emergence of the arrest video and the couple’s scuffle were just hours apart. The Instagram live broadcast with Daddy Freeze, as it were, featured two of 2Baba’s former managers for a conversation about the singer’s recent UK scandal.

They accused Natasha of allegedly having a negative influence on 2Baba and working against his progress.

The former employees further alleged that the couple, who barely weeks ago welcomed a baby girl, had been abusing substances and that Natasha had become “controlling,” even claiming she was violent toward the singer on several occasions. They also alleged that she currently oversees 2Baba’s finances.

A few minutes into the live chat session, 2Baba, who was expected to join the session, immediately confronted one of them, his former manager Kaka Igbokwe, who appeared to be in the front row of the Natasha and 2Baba’s scuffle during the UK, attempting to shut down the accusations that has put the couple in bad light.

The situation quickly escalated as Natasha, who came up beside 2Baba in the background, got into a heated exchange, leading to a tense scene between the two. Meanwhile, 2Baba had earlier denied the London arrest incident in October just weeks after his milestone 50th birthday anniversary celebration.

The singer, who was on a UK tour packaged by Nero Experience and Nero Entertainment, had been billed to perform, but despite fans turning up for the show with tickets, he did not appear. He later denied claims that he was arrested, stating that his absence resulted from a medical emergency and not any encounter with the police.

“First of all, I want to appreciate everybody who came out. We had a medical emergency, and it was tough. So, to the organisers and everyone who came out, we will regroup and make something wonderful happen. And if you don’t know something, please don’t talk about it.”

Furthermore, the singer’s former staff confirmed that there was an altercation between 2Baba and his wife at Lagos Airport before their flight to the UK. He also revealed that she sometimes felt neglected by the singer, who, he explained, naturally attracts a great deal of attention. According to Kaka, the singer receives attention wherever he goes because people recognise him and want to engage with him.

Therefore, as fans, family, and observers continue to speculate, one truth remains: only clarity, healing, and sincere support—not noise—can determine whether love, for 2Baba, becomes a refuge or remains a crime in the court of public opinion.