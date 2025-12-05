Tinubu Swears in Musa, Defence Minister in Renewed Purpose for National Security

• Gets marching order to secure nation

•Ribadu: We’ll deal decisively with anyone spreading terror, undermining national unity

•Military explains Kebbi school kidnap, says remaining abducted students will be rescued unharmed

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, administered the oath of office on General Christopher Musa as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence, marking a crucial move in the administration’s ongoing security reforms.

The swearing in conducted at State House, Abuja, signified Musa’s transition to the country’s principal defence policy custodian.

Tinubu had earlier in the day described Musa as a “fine gentleman” whose track record in service positioned him to drive a more integrated national security response.

The president applauded the senate for its swift confirmation of Musa, the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), as the new Minister of Defence.

In a post on X @officialABAT, Tinubu revealed that he had forwarded Musa’s name to the senate two days earlier for screening and confirmation, describing him as “a fine gentleman” whose wealth of experience would serve Nigeria at a defining moment.

“I want to commend the Nigerian Senate for its expedited confirmation of General Musa yesterday. His appointment comes at a critical juncture in our lives as a Nation,” the president wrote.

Tinubu emphasised that the former CDS’ leadership record and understanding of Nigeria’s complex security environment made him well-suited to drive the administration’s defence and security priorities.

Speaking with newsmen after his swearing-in, Musa assured Nigerians that the security situation would improve for the better in the shortest time possible, as he was poised to swing into action immediately.

While promising that defence would take its rightful place, Musa expressed optimism that Nigerians would see positive security results soon.

He stated, “My immediate priority is to make sure that defence takes its place fully in the country. The synergy between the armed forces, between the armed forces and other security agencies, and all Nigerians being carried along, as we have always said, that security is everybody’s responsibility.

“It is that synergy that we need to build on and work on it, and that’s what we’re going to do, and I can assure you, within the shortest time possible, Nigerians will see results.”

Musa also said, “I want to use this medium to appreciate all Nigerians. Nigerians have shown me love, and I will guarantee them that I am going to work, whatever it takes, to ensure that Nigeria is secured.”

Asked what directive was given him by Tinubu, the new minister disclosed that the president gave him a marching order to adequately secure the nation so that Nigerians could sleep with their eyes closed.

He said, “I just met Mr. President, and he reiterated his mind on the aspect that we must make sure that Nigeria is secured. Nigerians should go back and sleep with their eyes closed, go back to their farms.

“Schools open without being molested. Everyone being carried together to make sure that Nigeria continues to grow in line with the renewed programme of Mr. President.”

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, said the new defence minister was a capable hand who would deliver on the security mandate given to him by the president.

Kukah said, “Everybody knows what the problem is. We just need restoration of normalcy in this country by any means possible. And I think that this job is in very good hands. It does seem very clearly that the president wants to reposition issues of security, and I think the situation is in very good hands.

“Whatever it takes to get this mess under control. These guys need to be flushed out. Normalcy needs to return to our country. Laughter and joy have to come back to Nigeria within the shortest time possible, all we do is to pray for the best.”

Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS) also commended the appointment of Musa as Minister of Defence, as well as the planned recruitment of security personnel to tackle insecurity and violent crimes in the country.

CSLS also commended the military for the proactive actions being taken to address rising cases of banditry and violent extremism.

It, however, stressed the need to build the capacity of law enforcement personnel, and the military, to prevent attacks, rather than merely responding or reacting after attacks had happened.

President of CSLS, Professor Yemi Akinseye-George, SAN, spoke in Abuja, at the commencement of a two-day Capacity-Building Workshop on the Model Practice Direction on the Implementation of National Minimum Standards (NMS) for the effective Implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) and Administration of Criminal Justice Laws (ACJLs).

Akinseye-George, who recalled that CSLS had sometime in the past raised the alarm over worsening insecurity in the country, stated that it was proper to commend the government for some of the concrete actions taken so far to improve the security situation in the country.

He said, “The appointment of more competent professionals to man the security sector is notable. We also note with delight the planned recruitment of more personnel for the police and proactive actions being taken by the military to address rising cases of banditry and violent extremism.

“However, beyond military operations, there must be efforts to provide economic opportunities for militants, bandits and insurgents who are willing to abandon the lives of criminality. This must involve the provision of free and compulsory secondary education for all children and young people from all over the country.”

Ribadu: We’ll Deal with Anyone Seeking to Spread Terror, Undermine National Unity

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, warned that the federal government will deal decisively with anyone attempting to spread terror or undermine national unity.

Ribadu reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to ensuring peace, dignity, and security for every citizen, stressing that sustainable peace requires shared responsibility across all sectors of society.

Speaking at a dialogue organised by National Peace Committee (NPC), in partnership with EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ribadu highlighted the urgent need for a whole-of-society approach to conflict prevention, declaring that “security is everyone’s business”.

He commended the committee for its decade-long contributions to peaceful coexistence and democratic stability, stating that effective peacebuilding depends on the active involvement of communities, traditional and religious leaders, civil society, the youth and women’s groups, the private sector, and international partners.

Ribadu also outlined steps being taken under Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, revealing that National Counter Terrorism Centre has been directed to intensify community-focused and intelligence-driven programmes to counter violent extremism nationwide.

He highlighted tangible progress, including the voluntary surrender of thousands of former insurgents now undergoing rehabilitation and reintegration, as well as growing collaboration from communities that previously distrusted government interventions.

“Additionally, over 775 terrorism-related convictions have reinforced the rule of law and sent a strong message that extremism will not be tolerated,” he said.

The NSA expressed appreciation to NPC, international partners, and civil society organisations for their support.

He urged all stakeholders to translate dialogue into “measurable, sustainable, and impactful solutions” that would ensure lasting peace across northern Nigeria and the country, at large.

Kukah, at the event, stated that those who killed in the name of God did not truly know God.

He stated, “Those who destroy in the name of justice betray justice. Violence is never innocent. Behind every attack lies deeper failures – failures of governance, leadership, communication, and trust.

“This is why a purely kinetic approach cannot save us. Guns and uniforms alone cannot rebuild trust. Security agencies have an important role, but they cannot carry this burden alone. Peace cannot be outsourced; it is the responsibility of all of us.

“The theme we are discussing today is not new to the National Peace Committee. Since its inception, the NPC has emphasised that the path to sustainable peace requires every segment of society—government, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society, security agencies, women and youth, and development partners—to work collaboratively, not in isolation, but in harmony.”

We’ll Rescue Remaining Abducted Students Unharmed, Military Assures Families

The Nigerian military assured families of abducted students still in captivity that it was committed to rescuing and returning them unharmed.

Reaffirming its determination to quell emerging security threats across the country, the military high command said it will continue to intensify operations until peace was fully restored to all affected areas.

Addressing journalists during his maiden press briefing at Defence Headquarters in Abuja, the newly appointed Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Michael Onoja, said, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is dedicated to continuing to operate within the ambit of the law.

“We assure Nigerians that we are enhancing our operational tempo in light of renewed security threats until peace is returned to all troubled areas of the country.”

Onoja also stated at the biweekly media briefing that the military was investigating allegations that soldiers were withdrawn from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, before the assault by bandits that led the abductions at the school.

He said the investigation aimed to identify any lapses and sanction anyone found to have compromised security.

Onoja stated, “The armed forces also wish to inform all Nigerians that we are embracing all necessary measures, systems, and activities humanly possible to ensure that the remaining students recently abducted are rescued and returned to their families unhurt.”

Onoja highlighted recent operational successes, stating that troops of the Joint Task Force, South South, Operation Delta Safe, intercepted 11,850 litres of stolen crude oil and 540 litres of AGO, valued at over N12 million.

He added, “Troops also discovered and destroyed four illegal refining sites, arrested 25 oil thieves and other criminals, and recovered assorted arms and ammunition.

“Furthermore, between 27 and 29 November 2025, troops conducted offensive operations and air reconnaissance across parts of Bayelsa, Delta, Imo and Rivers States. During these operations, several criminals were neutralised, three suspects were arrested, and additional arms and ammunition were recovered.”

Sack Matawalle, Scrap Ministry of State for Defence Now, Shinkafi Appeals to Tinubu

Former governorship candidate in Zamfara State, Sani Shinkafi, called for the sack of Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Shinkafi also hailed the appointment of Musa as Minister of Defence, saying he is the right man for the job.

He said the choice of Musa demonstrated Tinubu’s commitment to crushing terrorism and armed bandits in the country.

He, however, called on the president to sack Matawalle, and scrap the Ministry of State for Defence.

THISDAY reported that a cross-section of Nigerians during the week initiated a call for Matawalle’s sack over an old video showing his sympathy for bandits.

The video, recorded by Channels TV in 2021, captured Matawalle, who was then Governor of Zamfara State, defending some criminals in the state.

Matawalle made the comment at State House, Abuja, after meeting with then President Muhammadu Buhari.

While answering questions from journalists on the activities of bandits in Zamfara State, Matawalle had said, “Not all of them are criminals.”

Following this, Shinkafi urged the president to investigate the minister over the video, describing both Mohammed Badaru and Matawalle as the worst appointments in the history of the Ministry of Defence and the biggest mistakes by Tinubu.

In a statement signed on behalf of Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, Shinkafi said, “Gen. Musa is the right man for the job at this critical stage in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, militancy, secession, and kidnapping for ransom.

“The need for a leader with a military background to head the Ministry of Defence cannot be overemphasised. It was a mistake Mr. President made in appointing Badaru Abubakar, a chartered accountant, as Minister of Defence, and Matawalle, who has only a certificate from a vocational training centre below senior secondary school level, according to the resume he submitted to the National Assembly for ministerial screening in 2023.

“Their lack of experience in complex security issues has grossly affected the fight against terrorism, national security, and order.”

Shinkafi added, “More importantly, the interview Bello Matawalle granted a television correspondent as then Governor of Zamfara State, in which he said that ‘not all bandits are criminals,’ which has gone viral on social media, depicts him as a bandit sympathiser and incapable of combating them.

“Furthermore, the new Minister of Defence, General Musa, served under Bello Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence, as Chief of Defence Staff. It would be inappropriate for Matawalle to remain in office under Musa to avoid personality clashes.

“General Musa, as a distinguished military officer, should be given a free hand to reorganise and reposition the Ministry of Defence for the tasks ahead. There should be no sentiment or partisan politics in overhauling the security architecture during this period of a state of emergency on security.

“Accordingly, I call for the immediate sack of Bello Matawalle as Minister of State for Defence. His tenure is a sad commentary on the fight against terrorism.

“Like the former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, who voluntarily resigned, Matawalle should also honourably resign or be sacked. National security supersedes political interests. The whole world is watching us.”

Accelerate Nigeria Police Trust Fund Procurement Process, Reps Tell FG

House of Representatives urged the federal government to hasten all procurement activities under the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF).

The lower chamber identified the procurement activities to include tendering; vendor assessments; contract approvals; acquisition of vehicles, surveillance and communication tools, as well as protective equipment, operational materials, and other critical logistics, to ensure they were promptly delivered to police formations nationwide.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion introduced by Hon. Victor Obuzor, who emphasised the urgent need to upgrade police facilities and ensure comprehensive logistical support in light of the state of emergency in security declared by Tinubu.

During his presentation, Obuzor stated that the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act of 2019 was created to secure sustainable financial resources for training, welfare, infrastructure, equipment, and logistical needs of the Nigeria Police in order to improve their efficiency, effectiveness, and capability in handling internal security.

He pointed out that in 2025 the statutory contribution to NPTF was increased from 0.5 per cent to one per cent of the Federation Account to boost funding for police modernisation, logistics, equipment procurement, and infrastructure improvements.

He also observed that the recent nationwide security emergency declared by the president, triggered by rising incidents of terrorism, banditry, violent crime, kidnappings, road theft, including “one-chance” attacks in unregulated transport, and other severe threats, had placed intense pressure on the police’s ability to respond rapidly to emergencies and maintain mobility across the country.

The lawmaker expressed concern that bureaucratic delays and procedural hurdles in procuring and distributing essential tools, such as vehicles, protective gear, communication and surveillance equipment, and other logistics under the NPTF, could critically hinder the president’s directive and undermine the police’s capacity to respond swiftly to emerging security challenges.

They House, therefore, called for the creation of a special oversight and monitoring body, comprising members of the House of Representatives, representatives from NPTF and the Ministry of Police Affairs, as well as vetted civil society actors, to supervise the procurement process, enhance transparency, prevent delays, and ensure value for public funds.

They also emphasised the need for the immediate provision of interim logistical support, such as fuel, consumables, maintenance services, and rapid deployment kits, to sustain existing police mobility and operations while the full procurement cycle was being completed.

The House further directed the NPTF to submit a detailed action plan within 14 days of the motion’s passage, outlining timelines for procurement, distribution, deployment, and impact assessment of the upgraded equipment and logistical support nationwide.

The House also reaffirmed its commitment to reviewing progress every 90 days until implementation was completed and deployment goals were met, with public updates on achievements and challenges to enhance accountability.