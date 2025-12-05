LCCI Elects Kupoluyi as 44th President, Chairman of Council

Dike Onwuamaeze





The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has elected Mr. Leye Kupoluyi, as its president and chairman of council.

Kupiluyi emerged LCCI’s president and council chairman following the completion of Mr. Gabriel Idahosa’s tenure.

The Director General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, who made the announcement, said that “Engineer Leye Kupoluyi was elected president after a duly conducted election at the chamber’s 137th Annual General Meeting, held on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at Commerce House.”

Almona said that “Kupoluyi is an accomplished professional with an exceptional record of leadership, dedication, and service across engineering services, trade promotion, and industry development.”

She added: “We are delighted to welcome Kupoluyi as president of the LCCI.

“As a council member and key officer of the chamber, he has consistently contributed his expertise and provided valuable insights during strategic deliberations.

“We are confident that his presidency will further strengthen the chamber’s role as a leading advocate for sound business policies and practices, while advancing the interests of our members and the broader business community.”

According to the director general, the election of Kupoluyi as president and chairman of council, reflected “the chamber’s recognition of his unwavering commitment to its ideals, its policy advocacy efforts, and the promotion of a thriving environment for Nigerian businesses.”