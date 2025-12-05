Kwara Farmer Seeks Govt’s Help to Pay  N100m Ransom for Kidnapped Wife, Daughter, Others

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A farmer in Igbofe community, near Ora town in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State yesterday cried out to both the federal and state governments to come to his assistance over the demand of N100 million as ransom by the suspected bandits that kidnapped his wife, daughter and his brother’s wife on Monday.

He said that the bandits had earlier demanded the sum of N500million as ransom before it was reduced to N100million for the three abductees.

Speaking in Ilorin on the ugly development to journalists, the victim, Mr. Zakariyah said that during the attack, his 28-year-old son was shot by the bandits.

Zakariyah said that he was on the farm when the armed men invaded his home, adding that a Fulani visitor from a neighbouring village was also kidnapped.

He stated: “They shot my son in the stomach. My wife told me on the phone that only God can save them.

“She (wife) had been hit twice by bullets but treated by the abductors.

“The bandits initially demanded N400 million but later reduced it to N100 million for the three family members an amount the distraught farmer said was impossible to raise.”

“Feeding is even difficult for me. Where will I get N100 million?,” he lamented.

He appealed to the government and well-meaning Nigerians to help secure the safe return of his family.