Golden Terra Oil Voted Most Preferred Healthy Cooking Oil

Golden Terra Oil’s journey has always been about more than producing high-quality, heart-friendly cooking oil. It has been about empowering consumers with knowledge, helping families make healthier choices, and inspiring a culture of conscious eating. That passion was reflected at the 2025 Consumer Value Awards, where Golden Terra Oil emerged as the Most Preferred Healthy Cooking Oil with 72% of total votes, a recognition that speaks to both product excellence and the trust built through consistent consumer education.

The honour began with an open call for Nigerians to nominate the brands they truly value. Across markets, households, and online communities, consumers put forward Golden Terra Oil, recognising its commitment to health and its dedication to guiding them toward better eating habits. When voting opened to the public for more than two months, thousands cast their votes. In a category filled with strong competitors, Golden Terra Oil surged ahead with a significant 72% clear evidence that consumers deeply believe in the brand.

A core driver of this trust is the brand’s commitment to helping consumers understand how their daily food choices affect their wellbeing. Golden Terra Oil has consistently educated consumers through content, expert partnerships, and health-focused conversations.

According to the Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, “With Golden Terra, we don’t just create heart-friendly cooking oils; we also educate our consumers on making heart-healthy choices. We continually strive to help Nigerians understand the importance of good nutrition in their daily routines, making sure every product we offer is a step toward better health. It’s rewarding to see that they recognize these efforts and voted for us.”