Ex-Lawmaker Hails Gov Uzodimma on Successful Hosting of Imo Economic Summit

A former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chidi Nwogu, has commended Governor Hope Uzodimma on the successful hosting of the Imo Economic and Investment Summit.

He said that since the creation of Imo State, this was the first time that such a

grand and high profile event with the theme ‘Unlocking Imo economic potentials, partnership for investment,’ will take place in the state.

“I wish to heartily felicitate the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma (Onwa) alongside all Imolites, on the successful hosting of this grand event in the state,” he said.

Nwogu stressed that the quality of resource persons and the entire organization of the event was top notch.

“So many watchers of the unfolding of this A-class event must have been very much awed with the classical level of planning, arrangements and eventual execution that saw the assembly of an enviable array of very impressive participants drawn across the nation, continent and globe gracing the occasion,” he said.

The former lawmaker who is currently a Governing Council member of the African Aviation and Aerospace University, Abuja, insisted that for Governor Uzodimma to have been able to attract the calibre of people, including the Vice-President Kashim Shettima representing President Bola Tinubu amongst a wide array of high profile politicians that include governors, senators, ministers and traditional and spiritual leaders drawn across the country, speaks volume of the amount of planning that had gone into it.

“Also, in the queue were world-class international attendees, which include the President of Liberia and one of the keynote speakers, His Excellency Joseph Boake; former Chief Executive of Afreximbank, Prof Benedict Okey Oramah; former British Prime Minister, Mr Boris Johnson; former UN Secretary General, Ban ki-moon; and former President of Mauritius, Her Excellency, Dr Ameenah Gurib Mustapha, amongst others,” Nwogu said.

Also on the long list of Grade-A participants and potential investors in Imo State were so many captains of industry from Nigeria and across the globe led by Africa’s richest man and Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as well as several CEOs in the banking sector.

“Obviously, I am left with no doubt whatsoever that in no distant time, Imolites will start witnessing the positive ‘domino effect’ of this awesome event as its developmental impact begins to unfold in the state.

“I feverntly pray that the Almighty God who availed Governor Uzodimma with the requisite vision to conceptualise this initiative, to also equip him and his administration with the apposite wisdom towards the actualization of the summit outcome,” Nwogu said.