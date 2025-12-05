Carl DIB Launches Canadian Wines in Nigeria

Carl DIB Merchandising Limited, a leading company in the importation of high-quality wines, spirits and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), has launched Canadian wines into the Nigerian market.

This exciting development is set to bring a new level of elegance and sophistication to the Nigerian wine scene.

According to the Export Manager, West Africa, Mr. Charles Onyedibe, the decision to introduce Canadian wines to the Nigerian market was inspired by the growing Nigerian community in Canada.

The company wants to ensure that Nigerians living in Canada can still enjoy their favourite wines when they visit or return home.

With the Canadian government backing Nigerian businesses through the Nigerian-Canadian Business Association, this partnership is set to flourish.

The Canadian Ice Wines being introduced to the Nigerian market are some of the best quality in the world.

Onyedibe expressed his excitement about the market reception, which has been very encouraging in the different locations where they are operating in the country.

To meet the growing demand, Carl DIB plans to open more branches in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and other parts of the country during the festive period.

The launch event, themed ‘Taste the elegance of Canadian wine making,’ was attended by the Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Carlos Rojas-Abulu.

In his remarks, he highlighted the deep ties between Nigeria and Canada, rooted in shared values, growing trade relations, educational exchange, and people-to-people connections.

A senior executive of Wema Bank, a leading financial institution in Nigeria, also spoke at the event.

He drew parallels between great banking and great wine, emphasising the importance of patience, consistency and a dedication to quality.

He expressed the bank’s commitment to empowering SMEs and providing tailored financial advisory services to its high value.