BA Partners Lions Group, Wakanow for ‘Detty Side’ Campaign

Nume Ekeghe

United Bank for Africa (UBA), has announced a strategic partnership with the Lions Group, a leading entertainment and lifestyle company, targeted at delivering exclusive benefits to customers and Nigerians as part of the highly anticipated ‘Welcome to the Detty Side’ festive campaign.

This collaboration which will offer premium entertainment experiences throughout the festive season, is designed to provide unrivalled value to customers and visitors coming in from overseas. Speaking during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, emphasised the bank’s commitment towards rewarding its customers with unique and memorable experiences, noting that, “UBA is always seeking innovative ways to add unequalled value to our customers at all times, especially during key moments of celebration like the festive season.

“Our partnership with the prestigious Lions Group allows us give them premium value at a time most needed, by granting our customers, and would-be customers exclusive access to some of the most sought-after beach destinations and concerts in Lagos.”

Vice President, Strategy and Growth, Lions Group Africa, Adebayo Abe, said: “At Lions Group, we are relentlessly committed to deepening value for our customers, through innovative and secure digital payment solutions that guarantee unmatched satisfaction for Nigerians particularly during this yuletide when Nigerians in diaspora are looking to have an unforgettable Detty December experience when they return.”

Also speaking, Vice President, Wakanow, Gbolahan Salami, added that the partnership with a dependable bank like UBA is one that we are excited about as it will create an effective mediumwhere we are able to reach a greater number of people and serve them seamlessly.