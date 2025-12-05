Akpabio Asks Foreign Affairs Panel to Screen Tinubu’s 65 Ambassadorial Picks

•Full list below

•Atiku condemns Yakubu’s nomination

Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has asked the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, to screen President Bola Tinubu’s 65 new ambassadorial picks, comprising 34 career diplomats and 31 non-career nominees drawn from across the federation.

Tinubu had yesterday transmitted a list of 65 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate, seeking their confirmation in line with Section 171 (1), (2) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution.

The request was read during plenary by Akpabio, and was instantly referred for screening.

The latest submission marked the president’s extensive diplomatic nominations since assuming office, featuring a mix of seasoned envoys, former service chiefs, ex-governors, and notable political figures.

Among the prominent career diplomats on the list were Ambassador Sulu-Gambari Olatunji Ahmed (Kwara), Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno), and Ambassador Maimuna Ibrahim (Adamawa).

Others were Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Lele (Bauchi), Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel (Ekiti), Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley (Enugu), Ramata Mohammed (Lagos), Salau Hamza Mohammed (Niger), and Adeola Ibrahim Mopelola (Ogun).

The non-career nominees were well-known names such as former presidential aide and senator, Solomon Ita Enang (Akwa Ibom); former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.) of Cross River; and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.) from Kano.

Also listed were Senator Grace Bent (Adamawa), ex-Enugu governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Chioma Ohakim (Imo), former Lagos deputy governor Olufemi Pedro, Florence Ajimobi (Oyo), and Yakubu N. Gambo (Plateau).

Akpabio referred the nomination list to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, with a directive to screen the candidates and report back within one week.

This development came a few days after the Senate screened an earlier batch of three ambassadorial nominees submitted.

The trio of Kayode Are (Ogun), Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa), and Ayodele Oke (Oyo), appeared before the Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

The new list spread across all 36 states, reflected the administration’s attempt to broaden Nigeria’s diplomatic representation at a time of shifting global alliances and renewed foreign policy priorities.

Atiku Condemns Nomination of Former INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubukar, has condemned the nomination of a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as an ambassador.

Atiku, who took to his C space yesterday said,

‘’Let me state without ambiguity: under no circumstance would I, as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, nominate the immediate past INEC Chairman for an ambassadorial position.

‘’Such a nomination raises serious concerns. It risks appearing as a quid pro quo rather than a recognition of merit. It presents terrible optics for an administration already struggling with credibility.

“It sends the wrong message to the current INEC leadership; that partisan, compromised, or poorly executed elections may ultimately be rewarded. And most importantly, it is morally indefensible for an umpire at the centre of one of the most disputed elections in our history to become a beneficiary of its outcome.

‘’This is not the path to strengthening our democracy or restoring public trust in our institutions,’’ he said.

FULL LIST OF CAREER NOMINEES:

Abia: Ambassador Ezenwa Chukwuemeka

Adamawa: Maimuna Ibrahim

Anambra: Monica Ogochukwu

Bauchi: Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Lele

Bayelsa: Endoni Sindo

Borno: Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno

Cross River: Jane Adams Okon Michael

Delta: Clark Omeruo Alexandra

Ebonyi: Chimma Geofrey Davies

Edo: Oduma Yvonne Ehinose, Wasa Segun Ige

Ekiti: Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel

Enugu: Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley

Jigawa: Magaji Umar

Kaduna: Mohammed Saidu Dahiru

Kano: AbdulSalam Abus Zayat

Katsina: Shehu Barde, Aminu Nasiu

Kebbi: Abubakar Musa Musa, Mohammed Idris

Kogi: Bako Adamu Umar

Kwara: Sulu-Gambari Olatunji Ahmed

Lagos: Ramata Mohammed

Nasarawa: Shaga John Shama

Niger: Salau Hamza Mohammed, Ibrahim Danlami

Ogun: Adeola Ibrahim Mopelola

Ondo: Ruben Abimbola Samuel

Osun: Akande Wahab Adekola

Oyo: Adedokun Esther

Plateau: Gedagi Joseph John

Rivers: Luther Obomode Ayokalata

Taraba: Danladi Yakubu Yaku

Zamfara: Bello Dogondaji

FULL LIST OF NON-CAREER NOMINEES

Adamawa: Grace Bent

Akwa Ibom: Solomon Ita Enang

Anambra: Nkechi Linda Okocha

Bauchi: Mahmud Yakubu

Bayelsa: Philip K. Ikurusi

Benue: Paul Oga Adikwu

Cross River: Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.)

Edo: Hon. Abasi Braimah

Ekiti: Erelu Angela Adebayo; Barr.

Olumilua Oluwayimika

Enugu: Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Imo: Barr. Chioma Ohakim

Kano: Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.)

Katsina: Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari

Kogi: Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Aliyu

Lagos: Olufemi Pedro

Nasarawa: Barr. Mohammed Ubandoma Aliyu

Ondo: Senator Jimoh Ibrahim;

Ondo: Ambassador Joseph Sola Iji

Osun: Fani-Kayode; Professor O. Adewole

Oyo: Florence Ajimobi; Lola Akande

Plateau: Professor Nora Ladi Daduut;

Plateau: Yakubu N. Gambo

Rivers: Chukwujinka Okocha

Sokoto: Haruna Abubakar

Taraba: Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe

Yobe: Adamu Garba Talba Nangree