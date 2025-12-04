We Will Rescue Remaining Abducted Students Unharmed, Military Assures Families

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian military has assured families of the abducted students still in captivity that it is committed to rescuing and returning them unharmed.

Reaffirming its determination to quell emerging security threats across the country, the military high command said it is intensifying operations until peace is fully restored to all affected areas.

Addressing journalists during his maiden press briefing at Defence Headquarters on Thursday in Abuja, the newly appointed Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is dedicated to continuing to operate within the ambit of the law.

We assure Nigerians that we are enhancing our operational tempo in light of renewed security threats until peace is returned to all troubled areas of the country.

The AFN also wishes to inform all Nigerians that we are putting in place every measure, system and activity humanly possible to ensure that the remaining students recently abducted are rescued and reunited with their families unhurt.”

Major General Onoja highlighted recent operational successes, noting that troops of the Joint Task Force, South South, Operation Delta Safe, intercepted 11,850 litres of stolen crude oil and 540 litres of AGO, valued at over N12 million.

He added: “Troops also discovered and destroyed four illegal refining sites, arrested 25 oil thieves and other criminals, and recovered assorted arms and ammunition.

“Furthermore, between 27 and 29 November 2025, troops conducted offensive operations and air reconnaissance across parts of Bayelsa, Delta, Imo and Rivers States. During these operations, several criminals were neutralised, three suspects were arrested, and additional arms and ammunition were recovered.”

According to General Onoja, November alone recorded significant gains, with several terrorists, bandits, extremists and other criminal elements arrested, many neutralised, and more than 69 terrorists and their family members surrendering to the authorities.

He added that 318 kidnapped victims were rescued within the same period.