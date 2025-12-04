Tinubu: No Nation Can Rise Beyond Quality of its Engineering Profession

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





President Bola Tinubu yesterday commended Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) for upholding professional and ethical standards of engineering practice in the country, stating that no nation can rise beyond the quality of its engineering profession. Tinubu said this at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Nigerian Society of Engineers International Conference, Exhibition and Annual General Meeting, held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Tinubu, represented by Minister of State for Works, Hon. Bello Goroyo, said NSE had remained a strong pillar, providing direction, training, advocacy, and quality assurance to the engineering ecosystem in the country.

He maintained that the success of many national infrastructural projects was tied to the tireless work of Nigerian engineers, both at home and in the diaspora.

The president said the theme of this year’s conference, “Engineering Innovation for a Sustainable Blue Economy in Nigeria,” could not have come at a better time, as his administration intensified efforts to reposition Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape.

He said, “Our administration has placed engineering innovation and infrastructure renewal at the centre of our national transformation agenda.

“Through the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are investing heavily in national road development, housing, energy infrastructure, water systems, climate-resilient agriculture, digital technology, and transportation networks.

“Furthermore, our agenda prioritises local engineering capacity, ensuring that young professionals have opportunities to participate meaningfully in nation-building projects. Our aim is clear: to make Nigeria a hub of engineering excellence in Africa.”

President and Chairman in Council of NSE, Mrs. Margaret Oguntala, in her opening remarks, said it was a deliberate policy of NSE to take its annual conference to different states in the country to bring it closer to members in the host location and boost the economy of the host state.

Oguntala lauded Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for his efforts and support in making the 2025 conference a remarkable success.

Conference Keynote Speaker and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Chief Adegboyega Oyetola, said the marine and blue economy sector was driven by engineering. Oyetola stated that the national vision could not be realised without skills, creativity, and innovative solutions from engineers.

The minister, who was represented by Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Engr. Olalekan Badmus, said the recent election of Nigeria into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) marked a major diplomatic and technical milestone.

According to him, “It reaffirms global confidence in Nigeria’s leadership, reforms, and commitment to safe, secure, and environmentally responsible shipping. This achievement also places greater responsibility on us to strengthen engineering capacity, innovation, and regional collaboration.

“Our 10-year National Marine and Blue Economy Policy provides a pathway for unlocking value in fisheries and aquaculture, marine biotechnology, maritime transport, ocean energy, and coastal tourism.

“To fully harness these resources, we need engineers who can design modern fish harbours, build resilient coastal infrastructure, and deploy technologies that support sustainable growth, the future of this sector depends on Nigerian engineers.”

Chief host of the conference, Makinde, who was represented by his wife, Mrs. Tamunominni Makinde, said the quality of activities at the conference was a reminder of engineering values, which included excellence, integrity, competency, and team work.

Mrs. Makinde, herself also an engineer, added that the values represented the vital role engineering played in shaping cities and enhancing national development.

The highlights of the conference included the conferment of fellowship awards on Mrs. Makinde and other distinguished personalities.