Insecurity: Govt Orders Evacuation of Illegal Occupants of Farmland in Ekiti Communities

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

To ward off infiltration that could compromise the security of lives, the Ekiti State Government, has issued a seven-day ultimatum for the evacuation of some non-natives illegally occupying a farmland and border post between Isan Ekiti and Eda Oniyo, in Ilejemeje Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, multiple security agents were mobilised to prevent a communal crisis over the historic 85-acre church property in Ejigbo Baptist Mission in Osun State.

THISDAY reliably gathered that security agencies, including the Nigerian Police Force, have stepped in to prevent a potential communal crisis in Ejigbo following an escalating land dispute involving the Ejigbo Baptist Mission and the Lawal Obelawo family within the community.

The Ekiti State Government described the immediate evacuation as apt and apposite, to avert any action that could threaten the security of the people and their wellbeing at this period when cases of kidnapping and banditry are escalating across the country.

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, handed down the order while mediating on a land dispute between Eda Oniyo and Isan Ekiti at her office in Ado Ekiti yesterday.

The truble shooting action followed a petition written by Eleda of Eda Oniyo, Oba Julius Awolola, complaining about the ceding of a sprawling parcel of land to people suspected to be non-natives by Isan community, which they said could fuel insecurity along that axis.

Interacting with the stakeholders, Mrs. Afuye, posited that Governor Biodun Oyebanji is working assiduously to provide adequate security for Ekiti residents, saying nothing will be allowed to thwart such actions being taken to ward off bandits and killers from the state.

Mrs Afuye added that it will be counterproductive and dangerous, for people, whose roots and histories can’t be easily traced to be apportioned any farmland in Ekiti for habitation or farming, with the ferocious level of insecurity in the country.

She told the monarchs of the two communities to immediately convey the message to the occupants to vacate the farmland and as well ensure that the order is wholesomely complied with.

“We all know what is happening around the country now. Eruku in Kwara State where people were killed and kidnapped is a few kilometres away from Eda Oniyo Ekiti, so we won’t take anything to chances. We won’t wait for our people to be killed before taking actions.

“We are giving an ultimatum of seven days for those non-natives, who were alleged to be occupying the farmland to leave . The two communities should go and evacuate them before they start spreading and posing dangers to us.

“The traditional rulers are our leaders. They are peace makers. They should go and execute the order without delay. We don’t want any problem in Ekiti,” she said.

Speaking against the backdrop of land dispute between the towns on the disputed land, Mrs Afuye assured them that the boundary technical committee will visit the place for permanent demarcation that will resolve the bedlam.

Speaking to the petition written by his community, Eleda of Eda Oniyo, Oba Julius Awolola, said the continued presence of non-natives on the disputed land at Igbo- Ore farm, poses danger to his subjects, commending the government for its action.

The monarchaccused the inhabitants of not only posing danger, but embarking on indiscriminate tree cutting to produce charcoal against the order and pronouncement of the government, prohibiting such illegal practice.

“Isan people gave the non-natives, whose roots are not known the border farmland between us to farm. We see this a security threat. They are even spreading to our land. We didn’t know when they were given, so to us, they are there illegally and they must leave before we start having security issues”.

Countering the accusations, the Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon, said his community has directed the farmers to leave after the 2025 farming season, contrary to the claim of the petitioner that the occupants will be there permanently.

Oba Adejuwon assured the government that his community will comply fully with the government’s order, since it is in the interest of the state.

“Personally, I can’t support anything that can breed insecurity. We have asked the occupants to harvest their farm produce and leave. It is not by force that they should stay there.

“We have boundaries with Ipere, Iludun, Ilemeso and Obo Ayegunle in Kwara State, we didn’t have problem with them, so this issue shouldn’t be allowed to cause any trouble between these towns. We will continue to live together peacefully,” the monarch said.

Meanwhile, multiple security agents were mobilised to prevent a communal crisis over the historic 85-acre church property in Ejigbo Baptist Mission in Osun State.

THISDAY reliably gathered that security agencies, including the Nigerian Police Force, have stepped in to prevent a potential communal crisis in Ejigbo following an escalating land dispute involving the Ejigbo Baptist Mission and the Lawal Obelawo family within the community.

The controversy, THISDAY gathered, is centred on an 85-acre parcel of land at Oke Moyo area on Ede Road, Ejigbo, which has been the subject of a bitter ownership dispute dating back to 2022.

The situation reached a flashpoint last weekend when bulldozers allegedly sent by Chief Obelawo attempted to clear portions of the Baptist Mission property, prompting church members and community leaders to mount resistance.

However, royal intervention confirmed church ownership, and in a decisive intervention, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyesosin II, issued a public notice affirming the Baptist Mission’s rightful ownership of the disputed land.

The traditional ruler’s statement, backed by palace archives and oral traditions, revealed that his predecessor, Oba Oyedemi Bello, who reigned from 1916 to 1940, had gifted the land to the Ejigbo Baptist Mission free of charge around 1936.

“The propery was given for mission, evangelism, and community development,” Oba Oyesosin stated in his official declaration.

“The late Surveyor, S.A. Pitan, surveyed the property for the Mission on July 8, 1946, during the reign of His Royal Majesty, Oba Oyetunde Mogbesola II, who reigned between 1940 and 1971.”

The monarch emphasised that as long as the Baptist Mission continues to use the property for its intended purpose, he has “no reason whatsoever to revoke the ownership,” affirming that “Ejigbo Baptist.

Mission remains the legal owner of the property in perpetuity.”

It would be recalled that the dispute escalated dramatically over the weekend when armed thugs allegedly brought a bulldozer to clear the land.

According to Rev. Joshua Atoyeje of the Baptist Mission in Ejigbo District, the invaders last Saturday, allegedly represented Chief Obelawo, arrived with a bulldozer to clear bushes on the Baptist Mission property where Ejigbo Baptist High School (EBHS) stands.

“We approached them to stop, but they refused, claiming that they were from Chief Obelawo,” Rev. Atoyeje recounted.

When the church representatives reported the incident to the police, they were allegedly told to “go to the court, that land issue is not within their purview.”

Fearing nighttime encroachment, church members organised surveillance of the property, maintaining watch until 11:30 p.m. and engaging local hunters to patrol the site overnight.

The confrontation resumed last Sunday morning when the bulldozers returned around 9 a.m. This time, church members mobilized en masse with “member churches, youths, deacons, and pastors,” leaving their Sunday services to resist the encroachment. The intervention successfully forced the bulldozer operators to leave the site.

THISDAY reliably gathered that the crisis has galvanised the Baptist community and alumni networks.

The National President of the Ejigbo Baptist High School Old Students Association, Chief Tayo Adebowale, was reportedly present during last Sunday’s confrontation, physically joining efforts to remove the bulldozer operators.

The churches have established a seven-member committee to coordinate their response and have mandated their lawyers to file petitions with Zone 11 police headquarters in Osogbo while seeking court injunctions.

Also, Diaspora members have contacted the DSS office in Ejigbo with

Rev. Atoyeje is leading the team for mediation meetings.

The dispute threatens a significant piece of Ejigbo’s educational and religious heritage. The Baptist presence in Ejigbo dates back generations, with five historic Baptist churches-collectively known as IBUBA (an acronym for churches at Idi-Ape, Balogun, Union, Beulah, and Aiyegbogbo)-playing a crucial role in the community’s development.

It was further gathered that in 1962, these five churches pooled resources to establish Ejigbo Baptist High School, which became “one of the top 10 in the Western region in discipline, academic curricula, and sports.” The school attracted students from Lagos, northern Nigeria, and the former Mid-Western region, cementing its reputation as a premier educational institution.

The Baptist Mission’s contribution to community development extends beyond education, with the churches historically operating primary schools that admitted children of all creeds as part of the Universal Primary Education programme of the Action Group political party.

THISDAY noted that security agencies are working to prevent the land dispute from escalating into a broader communal crisis. The churches have arranged for local hunters and town guards to patrol the disputed site nightly while pursuing legal remedies.

The intervention comes at a time when land disputes across Nigeria have increasingly led to communal violence, making the peaceful resolution of the Ejigbo situation a priority for authorities.

As the matter heads to court, the Baptist Mission community remains determined to protect what they consider not just their legal property, but a cornerstone of Ejigbo’s educational and spiritual heritage that has served the community for nearly nine decades.