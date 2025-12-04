Groups Reject Senator’s Call For Sack of NSA Ribadu

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Two groups, Oodua Peoples Network (OPÑ) and Niger Delta Stakeholders’ Forum (NDSF), have rejected the recent call by Senator Francis Fadahunsi for the sack of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu because he is not a soldier.

The senator, who represents Osun East in the 10th Senate, had said in a statement by his media aide, Sam Segun, that President Bola Tinubu should “reorganise the nation’s security management team by appointing a retired military officer as the National Security Adviser.”

Fadahunsi urged the President to redeploy the NSA to another area of national service where his competence would be better utilised.

But objecting to the call, OPN said in a statement by its president, Chief Olasupo Bamidele, Secretary, Chief Emmanuel Adesokan and Director of Organization, Kehinde Olasope, that the ranking lawmaker ignored an appropriate channel for communication with the president.

The group lamented that Fadahunsi threw up “our collective national security to the court of public opinion as against using his privileged position to communicate to the President where his position would have been given the desired attention.”

OPN pointed out that “the position of the NSA is not the exclusive reserve of serving or retired military officers,” adding that “It is open to all competent Nigerians whom the president has confidence in.”

The group added: “It’s on record that from it’s establishment in 1990, the Office of the National Security Adviser was piloted by Late Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta (a retired IGP) as the pioneer Coordinator, National Security (1990-1993) and Alhaji Ismaila Gwarzo-a Nigerian high – ranking security and intelligence official (1993-1998) both performed creditably well and adjudged the best. And yet, they were not military officers.

“Without prejudice, between 1999 to 2023, the office was occupied by 6 different military officers at various times, and yet our national security situation deserves a lot.

“Therefore, to restrict the Office of the National Security Adviser to a retired military officer potends a total lack of understanding of the national security concept by the Distinguished Senator.

“If the Distinguished Senator has done a little diligence, he could have found that the most successful National Security Advisers in the USA, UK and other advance

democracies were civilian citizens, while ironically, their military counterparts had the worst administration.

“Looking at the events leading up to the unfortunate declaration of Country of Particular Concern by the US administration recently, President Tinubu appointed the NSA Mal Nuhu Ribadu to lead a Nigerian high powered delegation to engage with the US team for peaceful resolution of the seeming impasse.

“His appointment was due to his pedigree and global network outreach as he commands respect within and outside the international intelligence family.

“It’s on record that due to his acumen and diplomatic disposition, he has succeeded in attaining a mutual supporting position with the US administration to the relief of our country.”

Also rejecting the senator’s suggestion, NDSF, in a statement by its President, Andrew Mene, Secretary, Chief Rowland Tamunopiri, and Publicity Secretary, Umukoro Erhimeyoma, said the call reflected a narrow view of national security leadership.

According to the group, “modern security challenges-ranging from terrorism and cyber-threats to intelligence coordination-require not just military experience but strategic intelligence, inter-agency coordination and policy depth, all of which Ribadu has demonstrated throughout his career.”

NDSF said Ribadu’s track record as a former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman and his longstanding involvement in security and governance reforms showed that effective security leadership is not defined solely by military background, but by competence, integrity and the ability to integrate intelligence with security operations.

The group said “rather than distracting the nation with unnecessary politicisation of security appointments, leaders should support efforts already underway to strengthen intelligence gathering, improve operational synergy and pursue lasting peace across the country.”

It added: “What Nigeria needs is results, not recycled arguments rooted in outdated assumptions. Senator Fadunsi’s suggestion that President Bola Tinubu should replace Mallam Nuhu Ribadu with a retired military officer as NSA exposes a shallow and outdated understanding of modern national security leadership. The idea that only a soldier can manage national security belongs to the past.

“Today’s security environment demands intellect, intelligence capability, strategic coordination and integrity – qualities Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has demonstrated for decades.

“Ribadu’s leadership is anchored in deep experience in intelligence, anti-corruption enforcement, inter-agency collaboration and counter-terrorism and policy competencies that many retired officers do not possess.

“Security is no longer about who can wear a uniform; it’s about who can analyse threats, dismantle complex criminal networks and coordinate civilian and military structures effectively.

“Senator Fadunsi should also be reminded that the world’s most successful democracies do not restrict the role of National Security Adviser to military officers.

“In fact, they deliberately appoint seasoned civilians, technocrats, or intelligence professionals: These nations understand that modern security strategy is intelligence-driven, analysis-driven, and coordination-driven, not rank-driven.

“President Tinubu’s appointment of Ribadu aligns with global best practice. Leaders like Senator Fadunsi should focus on supporting the reforms already strengthening Nigeria’s intelligence architecture.

Nigeria needs competence, strategy, and results-not old stereotypes disguised as advise. National modern security is driven by intelligence, strategy, and coordination, not by military rank.

“Malam Nuhu Ribadu’s appointment as NSA is not a sentimental or political choice – it is a strategic, calculated decision grounded in the realities of modern security threats and what Nigeria urgently needs: integrity, intelligence and actionable strategy.”