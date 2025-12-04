Alex Iwobi Eulogises Chukwu-Magic in Fulham’s Nine-Goal Thriller Against City

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Following his superlative performance against Manchester City at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night, Nigerian international, Samuel Chukwueze, has earned a new nickname at Fulham.

The AC Milan player on loan at the English Premier League club side scored a brace as Fulham battled back from 5-1 to finish the game a decent 5-4 scoreline.

Chukwueze who has two goals and three assists to his credit from seven appearances for Fulham was reported by his fellow Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi, to have been nicknamed Chukwu–Magicin the club’s dressing room.

Speaking to Fulham FC Television (FFC TV) after the clash with Pep Guardiola’s men in London, Iwobi who also scored in the nine-goal thriller revealed: “His nickname in the training ground is Chukwu-magic. When he’s in training he’s pulling off some crazy stuff, and most importantly he’s doing it on the pitch.

“Now he’s getting that end product — scoring goals and also creating chances,” began the Super Eagles midfielder.

The former Arsenal player stressed that while Fulham rely on contributions from every member of the squad, Chukwueze’s creativity makes him a special asset.

“Of course, we need everyone, but he’s one player that we should look out for. I like to feed him with the ball because I know he’s always going to create something, and the fans will take to him.

“As long as he keeps his head down and remains consistent, we’re always going to back him.”

In that Tuesday evening fixture against Manchester City, Fulham could easily have felt the game was lost after falling 3–0, and later 5–1 behind.

Iwobi however revealed that manager Marco Silva played a crucial role in keeping spirits high during a difficult first half.

He continued: “The manager said at half-time we cannot let our heads drop no matter what the score is, we have to keep on fighting. To be fair to the fans, they were with us until the last minute of the game.

“We put on a show for the people watching, but unfortunately, like I said it wasn’t the result we wanted.

“It was almost like the 12th member on the pitch so they were giving us that energy and it was fueling us to go forward and attack.

“Credit to them, but also credit to us and the staff and everyone that were involved. We were able to keep pushing to the last minute of the game.”

With Fulham trailing by four goals, Iwobi pulled one back in the 57th minute when his stunning curler beat goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Substitute Chukwueze then began giving the home side the dream of an incredible comeback.

First, he drove in from a cross, before placing a neat finish into the back of the net six minutes later for scores at 5-4.

Momentum was with Fulham as home fans roared them on and City’s followers watched on nervously in the away end, and Josh King had a shot cleared off the line in the final seconds.

But City held on to secure a win that means they were just two points behind leaders Arsenal, albeit having played a game more, with the Gunners hosting Brentford last night

Fulham will next host Christian Uche’s Crystal Palace in a London derby at Craven Cottage.