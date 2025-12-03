Tuteria Unveils AI-powered Exam Prep System to Tackle UTME Failure Crisis

Funmi Ogundare

Tuteria has launched an intelligent exam-preparation platform, Tuteria Prep, aimed at reversing the country’s deepening exam failure rates, particularly in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), where over 1.36 million candidates scored below 200 in 2024.

The learning platform, known for nearly a decade of one-on-one tutoring, said the sharp decline in national exam performance in 2025 prompted a radical redesign of how students prepare for high-stakes exams.

Founder and CEO, Godwin Benson, described the trend as a turning point for the organisation and the country.

“I couldn’t ignore what I saw. Too many brilliant students were failing, not because they lacked intelligence, but because they lacked structure, guidance, and learning systems that work,” he stated.

To address this, he noted that Tuteria quietly piloted a new exam-prep model between February and April 2025, enrolling a small group of students in its first-ever JAMB-focused programme.

Despite widespread national underperformance, he added that the pilot produced several high scorers, many crossing the 300-mark for the first time.

“The results formed the foundation for the formal rollout of Tuteria Prep. Tuteria Prep blends AI-driven personalised learning with instruction from expert tutors regarded as national academic authorities. The system tracks each learner’s progress using daily quizzes, mastery assessments, weekly JAMB-standard mock exams and live classes held five days a week, Benson stated.

He explained that the platform’s intelligent engine identifies weak areas, predicts potential scores and adapts study plans to strengthen mastery gradually, shifting exam preparation away from repetitive past-question drilling to a more scientific, data-driven learning method.

To boost participation and reward excellence, the CEO said that the platform introduced a ₦10 million scholarship and prize pool, including weekly rewards for top performers, adding that the initiative is meant to sustain motivation and ensure that students remain fully committed throughout their preparation journey.

Benson noted that the goal goes beyond helping students pass exams.

“Every student who passes JAMB is one more doctor, engineer, teacher or innovator Nigeria won’t lose. We’re not just preparing children for exams, we’re preparing a future Nigeria can trust.”

He expressed hope about strengthening Nigeria’s learning ecosystem and supporting students preparing for multiple national examinations in the years ahead with the launch of the platform.