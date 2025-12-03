THOUGHTS FOR THE PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED

The physically challenged should be empowered

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to mark the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities with the theme, ‘Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress’, authorities in the country and all critical stakeholders must begin to place disability inclusion at the center of social development. In Nigeria today, the physically challenged are most often denied employment opportunities, and are also subjected to discrimination and stigmatisation by society and relevant authorities.

From transportation which allows movement and interactions, through health, recreations and even educational services which can make them compete effectively, people with one disability or another are most often deprived of their rights. Everywhere and every day, obstacles are thrown on their paths. To worsen the situation, many are regarded by their families as a source of shame and treated as objects of charity. The few vocational training centres established by the government are ill-equipped and ill-maintained. Many end up in the streets as beggars while others turn to drugs and other socially unacceptable behaviour to generate income.

All these despite the Discrimination Against Persons with disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 signed into law by the late President Muhammadu Buhari. The law makes provision for the prohibition of discrimination and harmful treatment towards the physically challenged persons in the country. It also provides accessibility to physical structures and makes it mandatory for public buildings, roads, walkways, and others to be constructed in such a way that a person with disability can access them. The law guarantees the right to maintain civil action for damage by the person injured against any defaulter.

However, it would take more than laws to address the problems of the physically challenged in a country where, according to World Health Organisation (WHO), there are as many as 25 million Nigerians living with one form of disability or another. From the ‘Nigerians with Disability’ military decree of 1993 which provides “a clear and comprehensive legal protection and security for Nigerians with disability as well as establish standard for enforcement of their rights and privileges” to the several efforts by the National Assembly in the last 27 years, the law is not the problem. The main challenge has been the attitude of Nigerians to the plight of this vulnerable group.

It has long been established that about 98 per cent of public buildings in the country are still inaccessible to persons with disabilities. These include schools, hospitals, banks, and even shop stalls where some can make economic transactions. Even when Nigeria is a signatory to many international conventions that support equal opportunities for all their citizens, physically challenged face all kinds of discrimination in terms of opportunities for self-advancement. Yet, for their benefit, the United Nations defines equalisation of opportunities as “the process through which the general system of society, such as the physical and cultural environment, housing and transportation, social and health services, educational and work opportunities, cultural and social life, including sports and recreational facilities are made accessible to all.”

On a day such as this, we call on government at all levels to, as a matter of policy, create a conducive atmosphere for social, economic and political integration of the physically challenged in our society. Even if old public institutional buildings cannot be modernised to accommodate them, new ones should be built in such a way that they provide access to the physically challenged. Attempts must also be made to provide them with opportunities, especially in education and employment, so that they can compete and embrace life with more confidence and dignity. The physically challenged in our midst must be empowered to help themselves and their families and contribute their bit to the growth and development of the society.