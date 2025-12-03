Chinonye Austin Ekwujuru Inducted as Fellow of Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria

The Institute of Management Consultants, IMC-Nigeria, has conferred its prestigious Fellowship on Chinonye Austin Ekwujuru, recognising his outstanding academic, professional, and sector-wide contributions to the field of management consulting.

Ekwujuru was formally inducted into the distinguished rank of Fellow in November 2025, following what the Institute described as a rigorous evaluation and approval process. The Fellowship represents the highest honour bestowed by the IMC, reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional consulting competence, professional excellence, and notable influence in advancing management practice in Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking after his induction, Ekwujuru described the honour as a call to deeper service. “This Fellowship reaffirms my commitment to advancing ethical, globally competitive management consulting practices that strengthen institutions and drive sustainable development,” he said.

Established in 1983 and approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria, is the country’s foremost professional body for management consultants, with a mandate to promote high standards of consulting practice and uphold globally aligned professional ethics.

According to the Institute, Ekwujuru’s elevation to Fellowship followed years of distinguished service in management consulting, including nearly a decade of work with international and local nonprofit organisations. His contributions have centred on governance reform, institutional strengthening, and integrating strategic planning into development-oriented programmes.

The IMC also highlighted his role in promoting ethical consulting and capacity development across sectors, noting that his work aligns with the Institute’s mission to maintain world-class consulting standards.

In addition to the Fellowship, Ekwujuru earned the Certified Professional Management Consultant (CPMC) qualification and Practicing Licence — an internationally respected credential awarded after professional assessment, examinations, and adherence to global standards of consulting excellence. The certification attests to his mastery of consulting methodologies, ethical frameworks, and client-service principles.

Further boosting his professional profile, Ekwujuru also received the Certified Management Specialist (CMS) certification with Distinction in Time Management from the London Graduate School, recognising his expertise in productivity optimisation and advanced organisational efficiency strategies.

Across the management consulting community, stakeholders have described these achievements as evidence of his deepening influence and ongoing dedication to professional advancement. His qualifications and contributions continue to position him as a key voice in the push for improved management systems and advisory services across sectors.

With his induction as a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, Ekwujuru joins an elite class of management consultants distinguished for excellence and impact. The Institute noted that he is expected to strengthen the profession further through thought leadership, mentorship, and advocacy for innovation within consulting ecosystem.