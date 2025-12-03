Adeleke’s Defection from PDP is Desperate Move for Survival, Olabode George Asserts

Segun James





A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, yesterday, said although the crisis within the party might have forced the hasty exit of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, form the PDP, he insisted it was a desperate move for survival.

According to him, that the lack of clarity about which faction of the party’s leadership was in charge must have forced the desperate move.

He also urged President Bola Tinubu to call the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, to order in order to save Nigeria’s democracy.

George said this while addressing newsmen on the state of the nation in Lagos yesterday in a statement titled: ‘State of the Nation– Dear Mr President Our Nation is wobbling politically’.

He noted that unchecked abuse of power undermined national cohesion.

“The recent disruption at the PDP Secretariat on November 18 is a grave warning. The actions of a group previously expelled for anti-party activities —reportedly encouraged by a serving Federal Minister —constitute an unacceptable assault on democratic order.

“Their attempt to prevent a duly-elected leadership from assuming office was not only unlawful but part of a broader pattern that threatens the future of multi-party democracy in Nigeria.

“As a life member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), I maintain without ambiguity: anyone wishing to leave the party is free to do so. A political party, like a tree, grows stronger when unhealthy branches fall away.”

George wondered why the secretariat would be shut without any authorisation from newly elected PDP national chairman, Turaki.

“To Mr. President: is this democracy as envisioned by the Constitution, or are we drifting into a pattern of governance that contradicts its spirit?

“Repeated violations of due process and unchecked abuses of power undermine public confidence and threaten national cohesion.

“Nigeria stands at a crossroads. The current trajectory does not lead to peace or stability. If not halted, it could plunge the nation into deeper political crisis.

“I speak from experience, and from a sincere desire to preserve the unity and future of our country. Let this serve as a solemn warning: Enough is enough. This country belongs to all of us. Power is not eternal, and every leader must govern with that humility in mind.

“For the sake of our democracy, our history, and our children, the time to act responsibly is now. Nigeria cannot afford another avoidable political collapse,” George said.

The PDP chieftain also advised Wike to exercise caution not to destroy the institution that made him.

“To Minister Nyesom Wike, I speak as an elder: you have been a major beneficiary of the PDP — Chairman of a Local Government, Chief of Staff, Minister, and Governor. The party nurtured your political rise.

“It is, therefore, painful to watch you take actions capable of damaging the very institution that supported you. Power is temporary; reputation is permanent. Do not allow yourself to be used as an instrument to destabilise the Republic.

“History is replete with lessons. When institutions are weakened, chaos follows. This is not the path Nigeria deserves,” he said.