  • Monday, 1st December, 2025

Tentrade Committed to Empowering Nigerians through Forex Trading’

Business | 57 seconds ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

The Managing Director of a leading multi-asset online brokerage firm, Tentrade, Mr. Victor Ufot, has assured of the commitment of the firm to continue to encourage Nigerians to explore opportunities in the forex market as a viable means of diversifying their sources of income.

He gave the assurance at the TenTrade Africa Partnership Conference, Ibadan edition, with the theme, “Empowering partnerships and expanding collaborations.”

According to him, Nigerians are assure of  building financial resilience, which can help to fight poverty, unemployment, leading to inclusive growth, especially in light of Nigeria’s current economic challenges by participating in the global foreign exchange market.

Ufot, who is a financial marketing consultant for over 20 years, enjoined Nigerians to take advantage of regulated platforms like Tentrade Africa to invest their money safely and wisely, insisting that financial education and responsible trading cannot be over emphasized. 

He maintained that since its establishment Tentrade Africa has consistently empowered many Nigerians, both young and adult, to be financially independent, linking them to global markets for online CFD forex trading.

He said, “Our approach has always been simple, empowering people where they are. We understand that access is only meaningful when it comes with education, community, and the right support systems. That’s what TenTrade delivers,  one city at a time.”

