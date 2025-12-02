Just In: Gunmen Attack Abia Gov Otti’s Advance Team in Imo

By Tony Icheku in Owerri

Abia State Government has confirmed that its officials were attacked Tuesday by gunmen in Imo State, but no lives were lost. “The Governor’s convoy was not involved”, the media side to the governor of Abia State, Governor Alex Otti confirmed.

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, explained that an advance team from Governor Otti’s Office came under attack from unidentified gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday.

The security incident occurred along the Umuowa–Ihite axis, a few kilometres before the Sam Mbakwe Airport junction in Imo State, where the team was heading for an official engagement.

Ukoha explained that three members of the governor’s advance team were involved in the attack. The assailants targeted the team’s vehicle on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport on routine duty.

The Abia State Government clarified that Governor Otti’s convoy was not involved in the incident, dispelling rumours circulating on social media. The statement further confirmed that no fatalities were recorded.

The statement urged members of the public to remain calm, assuring that the state government is committed to safeguarding lives and maintaining peace amid rising security challenges across the South-East.

The Imo State Police Command did not respond to inquiries on the incident as at Press Time

THISDAY recalls that former Political Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, was shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen along the same axis in May 2021.