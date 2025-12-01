Northern Youth Conference Calls for Collective Action Against Insecurity

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The Northern Youth Conference has called for urgent action against the current wave of insecurity ravaging the region, especially the recent spate of attacks by bandits in some parts Kano State.

The conference, attended by youth leaders and stakeholders from across the seven North-west states, urged Nigerians to come together to tackle the growing insecurity in the country.

The conference, organized by the Founder and President, WIFCOll, Dr. Baraka Sani, on Sunday in Kano, described quality leadership as key to curbing insecurity and promoting youth development in the region.

The conference, which also stressed the importance of stronger leadership in addressing the problem, called on government officials and community leaders to take concrete steps to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

The youth leaders emphasized that quality leadership is key to curbing insecurity and promoting sustainable development in the region.

Speaking at the event, Sani cautioned the youth to reflect inwardly and desist from all forms of criminality.

“I have learned that genuine, impactful service does not begin with a position, a title, or a stage, it begins with an internal awakening. It begins with a spark that says: ‘I was bom to serve’.

“I was born to contribute. I was born to lead. Our work across healthcare, youth development, and community empowerment reflects a single truth every human being deserves the chance to thrive,” he said.

An economist, Prof. Murtala Sagagi, lamented the high number of unproductive population in the north.

“Unfortunately, most of those young men are not being fully engaged or employed. This is a serious problem that should worry any responsible government.

“I gave an example of some states like Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River, where they always try to marry their development activities with employment generation. But in most states in the north, you’ll find out that we don’t normally integrate job creation into our developmental activities,” he stated.