Lagos Goverment Champions Autofest 2025 on the Marina

The BMW Club of Nigeria and Work and Play Promotions, have announced plans for the Lagos Autofest 2025. The event is billed for Sunday December 22nd on the Lagos Marina.

The choice of Marina is for its iconic and historic relevance with globally recognised architectural pieces that give Lagos its right of place as a model city, and a premier tourist destination.

The 2025 Autofest is set to uphold its tradition of delivering a showcase of automotive excellence, entertainment, and celebration.

Preparations are focused on surpassing the success and grandeur of all previous editions, ensuring this year’s festival becomes one of the highlights of the “Detty December” calendar.

A critical pre-event stakeholders’ meeting was successfully convened last Thursday, November 27, 2025.

The meeting was hosted by Work and Play Promotions at the scenic Work and Play Place, in Ikeja. The significant attendance by key stakeholders underscored the high profile and anticipation surrounding the Autofest as one of the year’s key social and industry events.

The meeting saw the distinguished presence of representatives from major automotive industry players, government agencies, and vital regulatory bodies, demonstrating a unified, collective enthusiasm and readiness among all partners.

Key Stakeholders represented include: Work and Play Promotions, BMW Nigeria, Lagos State Sport Commission, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture , Neighbourhood Watch among others.

Work and Play Promotion ensured a convivial and productive atmosphere for all attendees, signalizing a firm commitment to the event’s success.

President of Work and Play, Adeoye Ojuoko represented in his remarks encouraged the team to keep an enthusiastic spirit and ensure the different elements of the partnership that make the event come to fruition is upheld.

“The Autofest train is rapidly gathering speed, I strongly encourage all interested organisations, sponsors, vendors, and enthusiasts to expedite their engagement.

“This year’s Autofest will undoubtedly be a resounding success, and those who delay risk missing out on a prime opportunity for partnership and visibility.”

He encouraged the Autofest Organising Committee to look forward to welcoming everyone to Marina on December 22nd for what promises to be an exceptional day of celebration.