FCMB Champions AgriTech Innovation with FMO, HeaveVentures

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), in partnership with the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) and HeaveVentures, has successfully concluded the FCMB AgriTech Hackathon 2025. This initiative accelerates innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

Speaking at the event, Kudzai Gumunyu, Divisional Head, Agribusiness and Non-Oil Exports, FCMB, said:“This hackathon reflects FCMB’s commitment to nurturing innovation and supporting the next generation of agritech entrepreneurs. By connecting startups to funding, mentorship, and markets, we are helping transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector into a digitally driven, globally competitive industry.”

Also commenting, Abiodun Lawal, CEO, HeaveVentures, stated that: “This hackathon demonstrates the power of collaboration between financial institutions and the tech ecosystem. We are proud to see startups developing solutions that can redefine productivity, sustainability, and food security across Africa.”