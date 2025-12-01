Ex-Lawmaker Celebrates Nigeria’s Aviation Sector’s Century-old Milestone

This week, millions of Nigerians and others across the globe will join the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development under the irrepressible leadership of Festus Keyamo (SAN), and all the notable aviation sector stakeholders in and outside the country in celebrating a century of Nigeria’s civil aviation history.

Speaking on the century-old sector, a former member of the Aviation Committee of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chidi Nwogu, said that there is no doubt that under the present leadership of the minister and within the short spell of time in his stewardship, he has consciously and intentionally embarked on a “silent revolution” for the industry with very veritable and laudable landmarks that have consistently grown the industry.

“Some of these spirited efforts for instance have consequently led to trust restoration amongst international lessors, financiers and global partners.

“Of note also is assidiously working for the full domestication and implementation of the ‘Cape Town Convention Agreement’, which gives airlines access to modern fleets of competitive rates as well as enforcement of IDERA (Irrevocable Deregulation and Export Request Authorization).”

Nwogu, who is presently a Governing Council member of the African Aviation and Aerospace University, Abuja, stressed that having well applauded these vital contemporary initiatives, “it will also be germane to cast our minds in retrospect by taking a peep into our history over several decades to recognise some of the notable forebears in the industry whose impressionable efforts cannot be overlooked, as they took the impetuous initiatives of breaking the ice at the nascent stage”.

He recalled a tribute by the First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, at the funeral of late Igwe of Oba, HRH Peter Ezenwa (MFR) in 2018.

According to the tribute, “One significant thing I will say many people didn’t know is that the first indigenous airline that was to run in Nigeria was known as ‘STANDARD AIRLINE’. It was founded in 1966 by a company formed by Igwe Peter Ezenwa from Oba, and had on board John Nwankwu from Abagana, Edward Ebo from Ezinifitte, (all from Anambra State), John Anyaehie from Nkwerre in Imo State, and lastly my very self, Mbazulike Amaechi.

“The five of us later acquired two brand new aircraft, and had four pilots, namely; Unachi John, Emma Ngwu and Felix Offor, who was to be the general manager of the airline.

“But just about the time for the take-off, the crisis of the military takeover erupted in the north as the planes were on their way for delivery to us. In fact, the bank handling the transaction was to allow the planes to be flown from the USA, but the news of the war broke out in 1967, the insurance company cabled us for the cancellation of the deal as they will not be able to cover the risk cost of aircraft being flown into war zone.

“So, we asked the manufacturers to take the two aircraft back to their country and hold on for six months with the hope of that the war will end within the requested time frame, but the war didn’t end as thought. We consequently asked for refund and they deducted some money and refunded the balance which was deposited at the London branch of African Continental Bank (ACB).

“When the government took over the operations of ACB, we still hoped for the refund but unfortunately were disappointed that the Federal Government took over the whole money and we lost everything.”

Nwogu concluded how the first Aviation Minister recounted how the first individuals that went into owning an airline lost their initial investments in the sector.

He also gave kudos to some of the later years reformists in the aviation sector “like Engr Onyereri and Harold Demuren who advertently sponsored some far reaching regulations that eventually steered the industry towards greater autonomy with the passage of the 2005 Civil Aviation Act, which I was also a prime participant of in my capacity as an Aviation sub committee chairman in then House of Representatives.

“As we mark this great century milestone, and with the clear evidential pathway set out by the current managers of the industry under the indomitable leadership of Honourable Minister, I do not see the sky posing any limitations as they say, but rather availing new vistas of limitless growth opportunities,” Nwogu concluded.