Dangote, Kano, Forge Partnerships at 2025 Trade Fair

The Dangote Group and the Government of Kano State are strengthening partnership to foster business activities and social programmes in the state.

This is coming as participants thronged the company’s pavilion at the 46th edition of the Kano International Trade Fair eager to explore the array of innovative products on display.

Kano State Commissioner for Investment and Commerce, Shehu Wada Sagagi, told journalists at the fair that the state was strengthening existing partnerships with the Dangote Group and exploring new options.

He said: “The partnership with Dangote Group will strengthen Kano’s industrial and trade capacity. By linking government policies with private sector initiatives, we are creating opportunities for businesses to grow in Kano State.”

He commended the company for its commitment to economic development of Nigeria, and particularly for supporting the Kano Trade Fair. He said the Kano Government led by Abba Kabiru Yusuf has created enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Dangote Group is one of the major sponsors of the 2025 Kano International Trade Fair.

A statement from the company confirmed that a key component of its ongoing collaboration with the Kano State Government is the development of a world-class rice milling plant in the state.

The statement said the project is designed to boost local rice production, enhance value addition, and provide modern processing capabilities that meet both national and international standards.

In the area of social programmes, the company said it has several areas of collaboration with the state government.

It said the Dangote Group through the Aliko Dangote Foundation continued to demonstrate its commitment to the people of Kano State through a series of impactful social programmes aimed at improving livelihoods, education, health, and nutrition across the state.

“In the area of food security and nutrition, Aliko Dangote Foundation has implemented large-scale interventions, distributing thousands of rice bags and family food packs to vulnerable residents of Kano.

“During the 2024/2025 period alone, the Aliko Dangote Foundation, distributed 120,000 bags of rice and over 10,000 iftar meals during Ramadan. These interventions have provided critical relief to households and ensured access to basic nutrition for the most disadvantaged.

“The Aliko Dangote Foundation has also addressed child malnutrition in collaboration with the Kano State Government through targeted nutrition programmes. As part of this initiative, the Group has provided Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) to treat children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition, while also supporting awareness campaigns to improve community health outcomes.

“Empowerment and poverty-alleviation remain a central focus of the Group’s engagement in Kano. Through micro-grant programmes, women and vulnerable groups have received financial support to establish or expand small-scale businesses.

“In the education sector, the Aliko Dangote Foundation has made significant contributions to higher education infrastructure in Kano. The Foundation funded a modern Business School facility at Bayero University, Kano (BUK), complete with lecture theatres, offices, and library facilities.

“Similar support was extended to Kano State University of Science & Technology, Wudil, where investments included dormitory upgrades and power infrastructure to enhance the student learning experience.

“The Group has also played an active role in healthcare support, contributing to the establishment of a state-of-the-art Surgical and Diagnostic Centre at Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano,” it said.

The company added that in response to the evolving market demand, the company will also be unveiling the new 100gram and 25-kilogram bag on its Special Day on December 4, 2025, at the Trade Fair.

Regional Director, Cement, Northwest, Mr. Dayo Laniyan, had said that the theme of the fair, ‘Empowering SMEs for Sustainable Growth’, resonates with the company’s philosophy.

He said: “SMEs are the backbone of any economy and play significant role in enhancing growth and development, security and stability as other participants have pointed out.”

President of the Kano Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA), Ambassador Hassan Usman Darma, told newsmen that: “We are expecting around 100 organisations, and over 1,000 exhibitors from Nigeria and abroad.”

He said this year’s trade fair is unique due to improvements, expansion and new structures at the fair site.

“We have valued a long-standing relationship with Dangote Group. It is our major sponsor. In this year’s fair, we want to partner with the Dangote Group on SME development, backward integration, and industrial skills transfer,” Darma.

Meanwhile, Dangote Fertiliser Limited has clinched the topmost award for Agricultural Input at the just concluded 17th National Agricultural Show in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the National Agricultural Foundation of Nigeria(NAFN), Kabiru Ibrahim, said the Dangote Group is a major contributor to the development of agricultural input in Nigeria.

Ibrahim noted that having achieved notable success in the petroleum sector, the Dangote Group is well-positioned to redirect strategic investment into agriculture to advance national food security.

He added: “This year’s theme, Empowering Smallholder Farmers: Restoring value, ensuring productivity will ensure the attainment of food security in Nigeria” captures the essence of our collective aspiration to reposition smallholder farmers as the true backbone of Nigeria’s quest for food sufficiency.”

He added: “Dangote Group has been our greatest ally from inception, and we have enjoyed tremendous and invaluable support from them such that without them we will not be able to continue to hold the show efficiently.”

Speaking, the acting National Coordinator of the NAFN, Aishatu Rufai, commended the Dangote Fertiliser Limited for its huge investment and support for agriculture, describing its 3 million metric tonnes per annum of urea plant as a major game-changer in the sector.

In her response, Senior Adviser to the President of the Dangote Group, Mrs. Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, said: “We are encouraged by this acknowledgment. It confirms that our work is making real, measurable impact on farms and livelihoods across the country. We dedicate this award to our team, our partners, and the farmers who continue to trust and use our products.”

Mrs Wali-Abdurrahman said the company is investing in agricultural research and innovation, while expanding access to affordable fertiliser, and building stronger collaborations that empower farmers and advance food security in the country.

Spokesman of the company, Anthony Chiejina, said in a statement that: “Our next phase is clear: to expand production, extend reach, and stand as a long-term partner to both farmers and government in building a sustainable, productive agricultural economy.

“We sincerely appreciate the organisers of the National Agricultural Show, and we remain encouraged to continue doing more because Nigeria’s agricultural future deserves nothing less.”

The Dangote Industries Limited is one of the sponsors of the 2025 National Agricultural Show.

The 2025 National Agricultural Show was organised by the National Agricultural Foundation of Nigeria (NAFN), in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN).