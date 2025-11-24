NNPC Releases 2024 Financial Statement, Declares N5.4tn Profit, N45.1tn Revenue
Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) Monday announced its financial performance for the full year ended 2024, reporting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N5.4 trillion on a revenue of N45.1 trillion.
The N45.1 trillion revenue for 2024 represented an 88 per cent year-on-year growth, while the PAT of N5.4 trillion was a 64 per cent year-on-year rise. Besides, earnings per share in the period under consideration was N27.07, a 64 per cent year-on-year increase compared to 2023.
Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC, Bayo Ojulari, told journalists in Abuja during a briefing that the earnings highlighted the positive momentum of the ‘ongoing transformation’ at the national oil company.
Details later…