  • Monday, 24th November, 2025

Tinubu: Under My Watch, We’ll Secure Nigeria And Protect The People

Breaking | 14 hours ago

* Says abducted 38 worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State have been rescued

* Confirms recovery of 51 out of missing Catholic students in Niger

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday gave an assurance that the nation, as well as the people will remain safe under his watch.

In a posting on his verified X handle, @OfficialABAT, the president said he’s closely monitoring security situation and receiving updates from across the nation.

He disclosed that all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State have been rescued, while 51 out of the missing Catholic students in Niger State have also been recovered.

Tinubu, while saluting the efforts of the security forces for attaining these feats, stated in the posting, inter alia: “My fellow Nigerians,

“You will recall that I cancelled my trip to the G20 summit in South Africa to enable me coordinate the security efforts at home.

“Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State have been rescued.

“I am equally happy that 51 out of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger State, have been recovered. 

“I am closely monitoring the security situation nationwide and receiving continuous updates from the frontline.

“Let me be clear: I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety — and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people.”

