Abducted 38 Eruku CAC Members Regain Freedom

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Thirty-eight worshippers of Christ Apostolic Church(CAC) Oke Isegun in Eruku town in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, who were recently abducted in an attack by suspected bandits have finally regained their freedom.

THISDAY checks revealed that the people finally regained their freedom after many days of hard work by security forces.

A statement issued in Ilorin Sunday by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye said: “The governor is excited to announce the freedom of 38 persons who were recently abducted in an attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Eruku, Ekiti LGA, Kwara Kwara.”

The governor said this is wholly due to the hands-on approach of President Bola Tinubu, who has personally led the efforts to free the abductees.

The statement added: “The abductees were freed today, November 23 and the governor is immensely grateful to President Bola Tinubu, for his direct initiative that made this happen.

“The president had called off his scheduled trip for the G20 Meeting in South Africa to attend to the breaches in Kwara and Kebbi States.

The governor also expressed his appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser; the Department of State Services (DSS); the Nigerian Army; Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA); and of course, the Nigeria Police, which have graciously deployed four new tactical teams to Kwara State on the directive of the president.

Governor AbdulRazaq also thanked members of the security forces across board, thought leaders, religious institutions and all Kwarans for their support and goodwill since the unfortunate incident.