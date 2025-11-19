  • Wednesday, 19th November, 2025

Tinubu Postpones Trip To G20, AU-EU Summits In South Africa and Angola

Nigeria | 14 minutes ago

* Awaits further security briefings on kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls and attack on church worshippers in Eruku

* Directs military, police to deploy more men to Kwara

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday postponed his scheduled trip to Johannesburg, South Africa and  Luanda, Angola, as he awaits further security briefings on the kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls and the attack on Christ Apostolic Church worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

In response to the request by the governor of Kwara State, the president, according to a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,

has ordered the deployment of more security men to Eruku and the entire Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, and directed the police to go after the bandits who attacked worshippers.

President Tinubu was scheduled to leave Abuja Wednesday to attend the 20th G20 Summit of leaders in South Africa and thereafter proceed to Luanda to attend the 7th AU-EU Summit.

Disturbed by the security breaches in Kebbi State and Monday’s attack by bandits on worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, President Tinubu decided to suspend his departure.

He now awaits reports from Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who paid a sympathy visit to Kebbi on his behalf, as well as reports from the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding the attack in Kwara.

President Tinubu reiterated his directive to the security agencies to do everything possible to rescue the 24 schoolgirls abducted by the bandits and bring the girls back home, safe.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.