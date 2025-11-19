Tinubu Postpones Trip To G20, AU-EU Summits In South Africa and Angola

* Awaits further security briefings on kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls and attack on church worshippers in Eruku

* Directs military, police to deploy more men to Kwara

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday postponed his scheduled trip to Johannesburg, South Africa and Luanda, Angola, as he awaits further security briefings on the kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls and the attack on Christ Apostolic Church worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

In response to the request by the governor of Kwara State, the president, according to a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,

has ordered the deployment of more security men to Eruku and the entire Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, and directed the police to go after the bandits who attacked worshippers.

President Tinubu was scheduled to leave Abuja Wednesday to attend the 20th G20 Summit of leaders in South Africa and thereafter proceed to Luanda to attend the 7th AU-EU Summit.

Disturbed by the security breaches in Kebbi State and Monday’s attack by bandits on worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, President Tinubu decided to suspend his departure.

He now awaits reports from Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who paid a sympathy visit to Kebbi on his behalf, as well as reports from the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding the attack in Kwara.

President Tinubu reiterated his directive to the security agencies to do everything possible to rescue the 24 schoolgirls abducted by the bandits and bring the girls back home, safe.