Oyebanji, Others Set for Rotary District 9111 Foundation Dinner

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, corporate titan, Chief Samuel Bolarinde and accomplished administrator, Dr. ‘Dere Awosika are set to lead celebrated Nigerians who are billed to attend the 2025 Rotary International District 9111 Foundation Dinner & Dance.

Scheduled for Saturday, November 29, 2025 at MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, the event themed: The Royal Gala, is in honour of Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, Doyen of Rotary in Nigeria, former Minister of Health, and Founder of Juli PLC.

According to the District Governor, Rotary International District 9111, Rtn (Prince) Henry Akinyele, the event, which would also be attended by Rotary International President Elect, Yinka Babalola and The Rotary Foundation Trustee, Ijeoma Pearl Okoro, is dedicated to commemorate and celebrate the 85th birthday of former Health Minister and Doyen, Past District Governor, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi and would also witness the launch of The Rotary Foundation Named Gift Endowment in his honour.

Akinyele stated further, “This dinner is more than a social gathering; it is an opportunity to make a difference. As we honour our revered Rotarian (Prince) Adelusi-Adeluyi, we also recommit to Rotary’s cause — supporting peace, promoting health, empowering communities, and creating lasting change. Together, we can make an impact that echoes beyond that night.”

On his part, Michael Olawale-Cole, described Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, as a shining light in the Rotary family, and the Endowment Fund in his honour is to celebrate his selfless service, dedication, and commitment to Rotary ideals.