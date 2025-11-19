Linkage Assurance Launches Mobile App

Ebere Nwoji

Linkage Assurance Plc, has launched a new mobile application, now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.

The underwriting firm said the new mobile application was part of its strategic commitment to enhance customer experience and expand digital access to insurance services,

Speaking on the innovation at the official launch in Lagos , the Managing Director/CEO, Linkage Assurance Plc, Mr Daniel Braie described the launch as a major milestone in the company’s ongoing digital transformation journey.

“Our goal is to make insurance simple, transparent, and accessible to everyone. The Linkage Assurance App demonstrates our commitment to customer-centric innovation and our vision of deepening insurance penetration through technology,” the MD/CEO stated.

He said the app featured secure payment integration, a real-time policy management dashboard, and 24/7 customer assistance, ensuring that policyholders enjoy a smooth, convenient, and trustworthy digital experience.

While the current version focuses on motor insurance, the company noted that plans were already underway to expand the App’s functionality to include other product lines—such as general, retail, and corporate insurance solutions—in future updates.