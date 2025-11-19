Leadway  Assurance Announces Lamikanra First Female Board Chairperson 

Ebere Nwoji

Insurance underwriting giant, Leadway Assurance, has announced appointment of Mrs. Adebisi Lamikanra as the new Chairperson of the Board.

Lamikanra, who features as the first female Chairperson of Leadway replaces the erstwhile Chairman General (Rtd) Martin Luther Agwai, who retired recently due to expiration of his tenure. Gawai took up the mantle of leadership of Leadway board in November 2016.

Having completed his 10 year tenure he has handed over chairmanship of the company’s board to Lamikanra.

A Chartered Accountant and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Lamikanra brings nearly four decades of exceptional leadership and advisory experience to the role.

Agwai, expressed his confidence in Lamikanra’s leadership, stating, “It has been a profound honour to serve Leadway Assurance, a company that continued to define trust and innovation in Nigeria’s financial services sector. “As I pass the baton, I take pride in the enduring culture of excellence we have built together. Lamikanra’s appointment represents a seamless continuation of this legacy; her integrity, professionalism, and wealth of experience will ensure that Leadway continues to grow stronger and advance firmly into its next chapter of success.”

Leadway Management said under Agwai’s stewardship, the company had achieved significant milestones, including restructuring into a holding company, expanding across West Africa, and solidifying its position as one of the West Africa’s most trusted financial services institutions.

The company said his tenure would be remembered for stability, innovation, and a commitment to governance excellence.

Speaking on her appointment as the first female Board Chairperson of the Company, Lamikanra expressed gratitude and optimism about the company’s future.