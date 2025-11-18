UNICEF Condemns Kebbi School Attack, Demands Students’ Release

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the attack on Government Girls School in Maga, Kebbi State, which led to the killing of the vice-principal and the reported abduction of 25 students.

UNICEF issued the condemnation in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, signed by Communication Specialist Sussan Akila.

She described the incident as “a stark reminder” of the urgent need to protect children, schools, and education personnel.

“We stand with the affected community at this difficult time.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to those who have lost loved ones, and we wish a full recovery for those injured,” it said.

The organisation called for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted students, stressing that students, schools and education personnel were protected under international law from any form of attack.

UNICEF added that those responsible for the attack must be held accountable in line with both national and international standards to prevent future tragedies and ensure justice was served.

It recalled that Nigeria endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration in 2015, committing to safeguard schools’ civilian nature and ensure safe access to education during conflict situations.

UNICEF urged the government and stakeholders to fully implement the declaration nationwide, highlighting the urgent need for stronger child protection systems to prevent attacks on schools and children.

The organisation noted it was working with government partners, civil society and communities to strengthen child protection and create safe, inclusive learning environments.

“No child should be put at risk while pursuing an education,” it added. (NAN)