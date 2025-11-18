Osun 2026: APC Stakeholders Call for Disqualification of Omisore

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Stakeholders and some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC),have called for the disqualification of Senator Christopher Iyiola Omisore, a governorship aspirant of the party, for the 2026 gubernatorial election.

In a petition sighted by our correspondent, which was dated Saturday, 14th November, 2025 and addressed to the Osun APC Igbimo Agba (Elders’ Council), APC Osogbo, Osun signed by five individuals requesting a thorough investigation into serious allegations, controversies and unresolved questions surrounding the political and administrative conduct of Otunba Iyiola Omisore, particularly in view of his current governorship nomination within the party.

The five individuals are: Alex Eluwole (Ife Central), Victor Ade Siyanbola (Ife Area Office Modakeke), Cornelius Ogundiran ( Obokun), Chief George Adelaja (Oriade), Hon. Tiamiyu Ololade (Odo Otin) and Dr Mudasiru Oriola (Ejigbo).

The petition is titled, “Petition for a full investigation into the Eligibility, Conduct and recent history of Otunba Iyiola Omisore in relation to the APC Governorship nomination.”

The petition reads:” We the undersigned stakeholders and committed members of APC, respectfully submit this petition requesting a thorough investigation into serious allegations, controversies and unresolved questions surrounding the political and administrative conduct of Otunba Iyiola Omisore, particularly in view of his current governorship nomination within the party.

“This petition is motivated by our commitment to protecting the integrity of the APC, upholding transparency, strengthening public trust and ensuring that our party does not field any candidate whose background, administrative history or unresolved allegations could compromise electoral victory or national credibility.”

“Upon the assumption of office by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Otunba Iyiola Omisore suddenly resigned his position as National Secretary of the APC. This resignation has continued to generate serious concerns, rumours and unresolved questions within the party nationwide.”

The petition claimed that “he was allegedly directed to resign due to accusations of receiving a $5 million bribe from a presidential aspirant in the 2022 primary election, allegedly to work against the interest of the then APC leader and now President of Nigeria.”

“He was allegedly pressured to resign as a result of accusations of mismanaging or failing to account for party funds reported to be approximately N32 billion.”

They noted:”These rumours have not been addressed transparently by any official APC organ. Silence has only deepened concerns.”

“Therefore, we respectfully request that the Igbimo Agba conduct a formal inquiry into, Whether his resignation was voluntary or coerced. Whether the alleged financial mismanagement was investigated, whether any disciplinary report exists; whether these matters affect his eligibility for governorship nomination.”

They also noted that “given the weight of unresolved allegations, rumours and published claims from highly credible figures, we respectfully urge the Igbimo Agba to suspend the governorship nomination of Otunba Iyiola Omisore pending full investigation. Set up a Special Ethics and Compliance Committee to handle the inquiry. ensure a fair hearing for all parties.This action will safeguard the integrity of the party and prevent avoidable electoral risk in Osun State.”

However, in his reactions the spoke person of Senator, Iyiola Omisore, Jamiu Olawumi, stressed that “The desperation being exhibited by the Bola Oyebamiji group is embarrassing and it confirms that the organisation is not structured in line with the standard campaign syllabus in modern democratic struggles. “

He remarked that the petition failed all corporate governance criteria, saying

in election petitions, petitioners must sign and in this instance they should put their polling units, party membership number and their wards.

According to him, “They are under pressure of Otunba Iyiola Omisore’s popularity, influence, wide acceptability which his consultations across the 20 local governments so far visited have revealed.”

“They will not hesitate to slow down the primary election process because of their impending failure.

The Igbimo Agba of APC is not a court of law.”

Meanwhile, one of the aspirant’s media units, said the Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) Media Fronts has disassociated the AMBO Movement and its principal, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), from a publication currently circulating and purportedly seeking the disqualification of Senator Christopher Iyiola Omisore.

According to them, “First, there is nothing like an “AMBO Campaign Organisation,” as stated in the publication. It is properly referred to as the AMBO Movement, since the APC primary has not yet been conducted and no candidate has emerged. Only after the party selects its flag bearer, in line with INEC guidelines, will a campaign organisation be constituted.”

“The publication, no doubt, is the handiwork of the fifth columnist aimed at causing division and bad blood within the Osun APC, and weakening our collective resolve to end the lacklustre administration currently mismanaging the state.”

“Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji holds profound respect for Otunba Omisore, just as he does for all other aspirants in the All Progressives Congress. In the APC, we are one big family bound by mutual respect and shared purpose. Otunba Omisore is an experienced politician, eminently qualified to become the Governor of Osun State.”

“We state once again that AMBO is a peace-loving personality, devoid of desperation for power, and would never descend into divisive tactics or smear campaigns that undermine the integrity of fellow aspirants. His widely acknowledged issue-based campaign remains focused on advancing the progress and prosperity of Osun State.”

“We call on the public, especially the teeming supporters of our great party, to disregard the accusation against the AMBO Movement.”