Osinbajo Urges Entrepreneurs to Prioritise Character, Integrity for Business Sustainability

Esther Oluku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has urged young entrepreneurs to prioritise character as the most critical ingredient for building sustainable businesses, insisting that talent and capital alone cannot guarantee long-term success.

Delivering his keynote address at the 10th anniversary of the International Breweries Foundation’s Kickstart Programme, a business incubator and grant initiative of International Breweries Plc, he stated that while talent may open doors and money may provide momentum, only strong character can keep entrepreneurs grounded, trusted and standing for the long haul.

“A business will only grow as fast and as sustainably as the character of the person building it. In the long run, character is the main and great economic factor. Character is the foundation of trust, the compass of consistency, and that invisible architecture that supports every visible achievement. In simple terms, character is who you are when pressure comes, when opportunities arise, and when all the shortcuts disappear.

“There will be setbacks. There will be dry seasons, rejections, and moments when you will even ask yourself, ‘Did I make the right decision going into this business?’ The real challenge is not dreaming—many people have dreams and visions. The real challenge is staying power. The ability to see a matter through. The hardest courage is not the courage to start; it is the courage to remain,” he said.

Osinbajo also noted that with integrity, businesses can build trust, leverage credit, and rise from setbacks, adding that perseverance, preparedness, hard work and delayed gratification play key roles in business growth.

“Integrity will open doors that talent cannot. And integrity builds a brand long before advertising ever does. Integrity will sell you quicker than practically anything else. Talent may get you noticed. Money may start the engine. But without integrity, reliability and discipline, people will not trust you.”

He warned young founders against the temptation to pursue premature luxury, encouraging them instead to embrace delayed gratification, diligence and preparedness for business growth.

The former vice president also commended the International Breweries Foundation for its contribution to the nation’s entrepreneurial and economic landscape by equipping hundreds of young people with the capacity to create value, generate jobs and lead thriving businesses over the past 10 years.