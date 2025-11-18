Oborevwori Commends Transcorp Power, Firm Graduates 75 Nigerians  

Transcorp Power Plc, a power subsidiary of Nigeria’s leading listed conglomerate, Transcorp Group, has received commendation from the Executive Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, following the graduation of 75 individuals from its Vocational Skills Training and Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme (VSTEEP), marking a significant milestone in its commitment to host community development.

The ceremony, held at the weekend, also saw the induction of a new cohort into the programme and the presentation of the annual bursary award, which was significantly increased from supporting 3 to 9 deserving undergraduate students from the host communities.

Represented by the Executive Chairman of the Ughelli North LGA, Omovudu Jaro Egbo, Oborevwori commended the Board and Management of Transcorp Power Plc for its steadfast commitment to human capital development and tangible community impact, and urged the graduands to be good ambassadors.

“I want to congratulate all our graduates who have taken the time to learn a skill to be entrepreneurs, in their various ways. Wherever you find yourself, you must be good ambassadors of Delta State. You must be good ambassadors of Transcorp Power, so that others will emulate you in this program and your impact will be felt in a way that others will want to come and learn,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Power Plc, Mr. Peter Ikenga, stated that the event was a testament to the company’s consistent dedication to the socio-economic advancement of its host communities.

“Today is a significant milestone as we celebrate the perseverance, passion, and potential of the 75 individuals who have embarked on a journey to build a better future for themselves,” Ikenga said.