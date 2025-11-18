  • Tuesday, 18th November, 2025

NPFL Mourns Late Okolie, Rangers Media Director 

Featured

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has described the recent death of Mr. Norbert Okolie as unfortunate and a loss to the sports industry as a whole.

The late Okolie served as the Media Director of NPFL side, Rangers International until his death over the weekend.

He was also a former Chairman of the Enugu State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) and a member of the national council.

In a statement, Harry Iwuala, the NPFL Media Director described the late Okolie as one of the most resourceful club Media Directors.

“I have worked and is still working with the NPFL Clubs Media Directors and Norbert was one of the few that stood in the way he engaged on behalf of the club with the public, especially the sporting media”, Iwuala said.

“As a Photo Journalist, he deployed his skills to accentuate his role as a media content provider to the NPFL, the media and the general public”, he added.

Iwuala extended condolences to his immediate family, the club, Sports Writers and NPFL Media Directors Association.

