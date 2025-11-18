JETRO Pavilion Records 50,000 Visitors at Lagos Trade Fair

THE Japan External Trade Organisation’s (JETRO) participation at the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair closed yesterday on a successful note, with the its pavilion attracting nearly 50,000 visitors over the 10-day event — one of the highest turnouts recorded by any foreign pavilion this year.

The Trade Commissioner of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Lagos Office, Mr. Takashi Oku, disclosed the figures during an interview at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), where Japan showcased a blend of advanced technology, investment prospects and youth-focused cultural exhibitions.

This is as the organisation was declared winner of LCCI’s award in “Excellence in Culture and Trade Promotion” at the trade fair.

Oku said this year marked Japan’s 10th appearance at the Lagos International Trade Fair, but also one of its most vibrant due to the introduction of Super Japan, a two-day anime, gaming and cultural showcase that drew massive youth crowds on Friday and Saturday.

“This year, we participated on a larger scale alongside the Super Japan event to highlight Japanese pop culture. We were very impressed by the strong enthusiasm Nigerians showed,” he said.

He noted that Japan reinforced its pavilion this year with expanded exhibitions, live activities and new brands, adding that visitors demonstrated a deep interest not only in cultural products but also in technology, manufacturing, automotive brands and innovation.

Reflecting on the fair’s overall performance, Oku said: “We were very impressed by the enthusiasm. Yesterday, for example, we held a concert and most participants were extremely excited. It was a very positive response.”

On investment, he stated that Japan continues to strengthen its footprint in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector. “Honda has a factory here, Ajinomoto also has a factory. And now, Otsuka Pharmaceutical is constructing a factory for Pocari Sweat, a nutritious drink. It is expected to be completed next year. We are gradually seeing more concrete investments coming from Japan,” he said.

Oku added that Nigeria remains a promising market for Japanese businesses, but called for stronger government support to encourage more investors.